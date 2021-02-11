Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University Announces the Launch of the Catalyst Cyber Range

The Catalyst Cyber Range is a state-of-the-art cybersecurity training and testing platform that will train new cybersecurity workers, upskill existing cybersecurity professionals, and drive cybersecurity research and innovation in Canada

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University is pleased to announce the launch of the Catalyst Cyber Range, a state-of-the-art cybersecurity training and testing platform headquartered in Brampton's Innovation District, and offering services across Canada.

The Catalyst Cyber Range will have a wide range of important applications in supporting the fast-growing Canadian cybersecurity industry. The state-of-the-art platform will enable the training of new cybersecurity workers and the upskilling of existing cybersecurity professionals, and will provide opportunities for research and testing. The platform was established in close collaboration with the RHEA Group, a global leader in cyber range technologies.

The Catalyst Cyber Range is generously supported by the Government of Canada's Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

At the Catalyst Cyber Range, cybersecurity students, experts, researchers and entrepreneurs will conduct training exercises, test products, undertake cybersecurity research and hone their skills against real-world cybersecurity attacks – all in simulated and safe digital environments. Organizations of all kinds, including small businesses, will have access to state-of-the-art testing and training technologies through the Catalyst Cyber Range.

Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario), said "Canada is one of the most connected countries in the world. We live our lives online, and we need to be able to trust our cyber systems. FedDev Ontario's continued support for the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst demonstrates our Government's commitment to overcome cybersecurity challenges and to provide youth with meaningful career opportunities in this fast growing sector."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario said, "By leveraging expertise from our post-secondary institutions, like Ryerson University, and drawing from a strong pipeline of Canadian talent, our Government is ensuring that as we find ways to grow and recover in the wake of COVID-19, our workers have the right skills to seize the opportunities of this new economy and help protect Canadians' privacy and security online."

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, said "Helping protect the privacy and security of Canadians online is essential, especially as we keep shifting to digital options as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryerson University and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst continue to show leadership in this important field right here in the heart of Brampton's Downtown, and I'm thrilled that we're able to show continued support through FedDev Ontario. Supporting training and testing opportunities to overcome cybersecurity challenges will always be a priority for our Government. We are positioning Brampton to be a leader in this space, and I am very excited to see the benefits that this initiative will bring to our community."

City of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown remarked, "The new Catalyst Cyber Range is exciting news for Brampton. The Cyber Range brings Ryerson's tradition of putting researchers and industry leaders together to solve global challenges right here in Brampton. As a City of Opportunities, we are building an Innovation District in downtown Brampton, and this addition moves us one step closer to growing Brampton as a centre of excellence in cybersecurity. Congratulations!"

Dr. Steven N. Liss, VP of Research and Innovation at Ryerson University, noted, "We're very excited at the launch of this important initiative. The Catalyst Cyber Range will be an important addition to Canada's cybersecurity infrastructure, in accelerated training programs for those new to cybersecurity, cybersecurity professionals, researchers and innovators. Among many other things, the Catalyst Cyber Range will be a vital resource for smaller organizations to access technology of this kind so that they can be better prepared to manage cybersecurity threats, and to ensure a secure and robust economy. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to make the Catalyst Cyber Range a success."

Yves Metten, Executive Vice-President at RHEA Inc., said, "RHEA is very excited to be involved in this unique collaboration with Ryerson University. Over the past 10 years, we have created a suite of cybersecurity solutions and services that help organizations train, combat and protect themselves against cyberattacks. Some of our employees have over 30 years' experience in working in the cybersecurity domain, which underpins our mission to support societal resilience with trusted and secure engineering innovation. Importantly, we know that hands-on training in a cyber-range facility, like the ones we use in Canada and Europe, is vital."

For more information about the Catalyst Cyber Range, please visit

http://www.cybersecurecatalyst.ca/catalyst-cyber-range

﻿About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst:

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Ryerson University's national centre for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. The Catalyst works closely with the private and public sectors and academic institutions to help Canadians and Canadian businesses tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of cybersecurity. Based in Brampton, the Catalyst delivers training; commercial acceleration programming; support for applied R&D; and public education and policy development, all in cybersecurity.

