Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University Announces the Launch of "Simply Secure"

Simply Secure is a dynamic free online information and training resource that offers Canadian small and medium-sized businesses the tools they need to protect themselves from cyber threats.

BRAMPTON, ON, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University is pleased to announce the launch of Simply Secure, a free online cybersecurity training and information resource for Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Simply Secure offers relevant information and actionable knowledge that SMB leaders need to protect themselves from cyber threats. Simply Secure is live at www.simply-secure.ca .

Cybersecurity has never been more important, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. As rapid technology adoption continues across the economy, Canadian SMBs are coming under constant cyber attack. The effects of these attacks and breaches can be devastating.

Recognizing these challenges, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst created Simply Secure to help SMB leaders protect their businesses, especially during the economic recovery from COVID-19. "Canadian SMBs are embracing new technologies and learning to do more with less as they recover from the pandemic downturn. Cybersecurity is a critical component of this digital transformation journey," says Sumit Bhatia, Director of Innovation and Policy at the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. "That is why we are so excited to launch Simply Secure and get practical and accessible information to SMB leaders as quickly as possible and at no cost. "

Simply Secure resources include a handbook, cybersecurity toolkit and e-learning modules covering cybersecurity risk; common cybersecurity threats; useful cybersecurity concepts; cybersecurity frameworks and standards; privacy and regulatory compliance; cybersecurity incident management; business continuity planning; technical best practices; and building and evaluating a cybersecurity program. Small business leaders can absorb these e-learning modules on their own schedule on their own time and at their own pace.

"Given the importance of small businesses in Ontario's economic recovery, cybersecurity for small businesses is critically important. This is why the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst's Simply Secure initiative is so important," noted the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. "I know it will have a positive impact on small and medium-sized businesses as they seek to protect themselves and their customers from the growing threat of cyber attacks."

Mohamed Lachemi, President and Vice-Chancellor of Ryerson University stated: "Cybersecurity is about more than minimizing risk. A secure business has a key competitive advantage that is necessary to thrive in today's economy. At Ryerson University, we use innovation to solve challenges, for businesses and communities alike. We are very pleased and proud of Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst's Simply Secure initiative, which will provide key support for Canada's small and medium-sized businesses during this critical time."

Several key community partners are working with the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst to ensure that as many SMBs as possible know about Simply Secure and benefit from it, including Scale-Up Institute Toronto, Toronto Region Board of Trade, Brampton Innovation District, RIC Centre and Ryerson Venture Zone in Brampton.

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and its programs are generously supported by Rogers Communications, the Government of Canada's Federal Development Agency for Southern Ontario, the City of Brampton and the Royal Bank of Canada.

For more information, visit www.simply-secure.ca

﻿About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst: Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Ryerson University's national centre for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. The Catalyst works closely with the private and public sectors and academic institutions to help Canadians and Canadian businesses tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of cybersecurity. Based in Brampton, the Catalyst delivers training; commercial acceleration programming; support for applied R&D; and public education and policy development, all in cybersecurity.

