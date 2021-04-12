Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University and SANS Institute Partner to Launch SANS Catalyst Community Courses

The ground-breaking partnership will combine SANS Institute's world-leading cybersecurity courses with content designed specifically for Canadian cybersecurity professionals by Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, to deliver in Canada the highest-quality cybersecurity training available

BRAMPTON, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University and SANS Institute are pleased to announce the launch of SANS Catalyst Community Courses: cybersecurity training courses of the highest quality, delivered in Canada, combining the SANS Institute's curriculum with Canadian content specifically designed for cybersecurity professionals working to protect Canadian businesses.

SANS Catalyst Community Courses will run open-enrolment cybersecurity training courses each month, beginning in June 2021. These courses will integrate the most popular SANS Institute curricula with specific Canadian content designed to inform Canadian private-sector cybersecurity professionals of the unique dynamics of the cybersecurity landscape in Canada. Information on course dates and pricing can be found at https://www.ryerson.ca/cybersecure-catalyst/corporate-training/ .

Learners in the SANS Catalyst Community Courses will also have access to additional experiential learning opportunities at the Catalyst Cyber Range, where they can hone their skills against a wide-variety of attack scenarios in ultra-realistic simulated network environments. Further information on the Catalyst Cyber Range can be found at www.ryerson.ca/cybersecure-catalyst/catalyst-cyber-range/ . Additional costs apply.

When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, SANS Catalyst Community Courses will be delivered in-person from the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst's facilities in downtown Brampton, Ontario, and Ryerson University's campus in downtown Toronto, Ontario. The SANS Catalyst Community Courses will be delivered virtually as long as COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

"This partnership will make in-person delivery of the SANS Institute's world-leading cybersecurity training more broadly available to Canadians in Canada," says Charles Finlay, Executive Director of the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. "And most importantly, the SANS curriculum will be bolstered with content specifically designed to empower Canadian cybersecurity professionals working in Canada. This is a win-win for the Canadian cybersecurity ecosystem, and we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with our partners at SANS to make it happen."

"We are thrilled to be working with the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst to expand our training offerings in Canada," says Marc Niketas, Director, SANS North America, "Our work with Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst has already delivered historic results, and we are looking forward to reaching more Canadian cybersecurity professionals through this new partnership. Cybersecurity training is of the utmost importance for professionals working in the Canadian private sector, and we're committed to increasing opportunities for cybersecurity training in Canada."

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Ryerson University's national centre for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. The Catalyst works closely with the private and public sectors and academic institutions to help Canadians and Canadian businesses tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of cybersecurity. Based in Brampton, Ontario, the Catalyst delivers training; commercial acceleration programming; support for applied R&D; and public education and policy development, all in cybersecurity.

About The SANS Institute

Established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization, today SANS is the most trusted and,by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity training events and on-demand. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE Ryerson University

For further information: From Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst: Charles Finlay, Executive Director, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Ryerson University, [email protected]; From SANS Institute: Tanya Van Kirk, Director, Brand Marketing, SANS Institute, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ryerson.ca/news-events/

