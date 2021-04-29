OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Roda Muse will be the new Secretary General of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO). The announcement was made yesterday by Simon Brault, Director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts, under whose auspices the CCUNESCO has been operating since 1957.

Prior to joining the Commission, Ms. Muse was responsible for the economic development of official languages minority communities at Department of Innovation, Sciences and Economic Development Canada, where she also worked in the area of cooperative and social innovation.

Also within this department, she was recently on assignment with the Connecting Canadians Branch, helping deliver the Rapid Response Stream of the Universal Broadband Fund that enhance household access to high-speed internet in remote and rural areas.

Ms. Muse also served as the Ontario Regional Director for Status of Women Canada.

She is a School Board Trustee and the Vice-Chair of the Conseil des écoles publiques de langue française de l'Est de l' Ontario (CEPEO) and a member of the Board of Trustees of Hôpital Montfort .

''I am convinced that Roda will bring a very interesting and promising perspective to the CCUNESCO and to the Canada Council for the Arts. She is passionate about the values we promote and wants to contribute to advance peace, diversity and tolerance in Canada and abroad. Roda is a community and network builder and believes that everyone has something to bring to the table when we carry out any collective project.'' – Simon Brault, Director and CEO, Canada Council for the Arts

''Her desire to contribute to a common vision for the benefit of Canadian society and the world was evident in every exchange we had with her. Roda brings with her a wealth of experience and networks that will contribute significantly to the advancement of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO and its priorities. I look forward to having her with us.'' – Liette Vasseur, President, Canadian Commission for UNESCO

About the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO) serves as a bridge between Canadians and the vital work of UNESCO—the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Through its networks and partners, the Commission promotes UNESCO's values, priorities and programs in Canada and brings the voices of Canadian experts to the international stage. The Commission facilitates cooperation and knowledge mobilization in the fields of education, sciences, culture, communication and information to address some of the most complex challenges facing humanity. Its activities are guided by the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other UNESCO priorities. CCUNESCO operates under the authority of the Canada Council for the Arts.

About the Canada Council for the Arts

The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada's public arts funder, with a mandate to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. The Council champions and invests in artistic excellence through a broad range of grants, services, prizes and payments to professional Canadian artists and arts organizations. Its work ensures that excellent, vibrant and diverse art and literature engages Canadians, enriches their communities and reaches markets around the world. The Council is responsible for the Canadian Commission for UNESCO.

