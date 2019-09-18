Rod Bolger of RBC to speak at CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference Français

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Rod Bolger, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), is scheduled to speak at CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on September 25, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. (EDT).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html. The webcast will be archived for three months.

For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804, asim.imran@rbc.com; Media contact: Maria McGee, Financial Communications, 416-974-2789, maria.mcgee@rbc.com

