Rocky Mountaineer welcomes Cavin Green as Vice President of Information Technology and Digital Transformation

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Rocky Mountaineer is pleased to welcome Cavin Green as Vice President of Information Technology and Digital Transformation. In this role, Green will be responsible for evolving and enhancing the travel company's global technology platforms, including its recently revamped reservation system, travel agent-facing booking portal, and other foundational projects.

"We look forward to welcoming Cavin to the Rocky Mountaineer team," said Steve Sammut, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountaineer. "His extensive background in business and systems technology, combined with his leadership experience, will contribute greatly to our team as we continue to invest in our technology platforms and improve how our teams collaborate with global partners."

Green spent the past 11 years with Boston Pizza International, where he moved from Director, Operational Systems to Vice President, Business Technology and Systems. He has extensive experience in IT strategy and project management having led the company's IT operations for Canada, US and Mexico. Cavin holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) designation and, prior to joining Boston Pizza, worked with other national brands in Western Canada, and attended Athabasca University and the University of British Columbia.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Rocky Mountaineer and supporting the team in transforming how technology creates meaningful moments for our team members, partners and guests. It is such as pleasure to join an iconic Canadian-owned company and support its vision to introduce travellers from around to world to the comfort of train travel and the beauty of Western Canada and the Rockies," said Cavin.

Green will join Rocky Mountaineer on December 16, 2019 and will be based at the company's head office in Vancouver.

About Rocky Mountaineer

In 2020, Rocky Mountaineer is celebrating 30 years of being a leading travel experience in Canada. The family-owned company offers luxury train journeys between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies, showcasing the best scenery Western Canada has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned luxury tourist train in the world.

