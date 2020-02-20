Rocky Mountaineer pledges $100,000 to support 2030 Olympic Games in Vancouver

Luxury train company will support a bid for the Games

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Rocky Mountaineer supports Vancouver hosting the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games with a $100,000-pledge to support a bid committee.

Speaking today at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event, John Furlong, former President and CEO of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Organizing Committee (VANOC), challenged Vancouver and British Columbia to bid for the 2030 Winter Games.

Said Furlong, who serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Rocky Mountaineer: "We have a stellar reputation, an enviable track record, the trust of our friends, an army of trained volunteers, seasoned mentors, and a deep talent pool. I believe the Canadian Olympic Committee and IOC would welcome us to bid again. And this second time around as host of the Games, we could expand to include other communities beyond Vancouver, Whistler, Richmond and West Vancouver, and spread the energy and benefit much further afield."

On the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Winter Games and in the 30th anniversary year of Rocky Mountaineer being a leading travel experience in Canada, company Founder Peter Armstrong shared his support for the bid: "Like many proud Vancouverites, I have immense pride and fond memories of the city coming to life and passionately embracing the 2010 Winter Games. The Games injected an energy into people that I have never seen before and served to strengthen Vancouver and Canada's place on the world stage. I wholeheartedly support a bid for the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

About Rocky Mountaineer

In 2020, Rocky Mountaineer is celebrating 30 years of being a leading travel experience in Canada. The family-owned company offers luxury train journeys between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies, showcasing the best scenery Western Canada has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned luxury tourist train in the world.

SOURCE Rocky Mountaineer

