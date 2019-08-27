Rockshield Capital Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Rockshield Capital Corp. (CSE: RKS), (US: RKSCF), (FSE: 6BC) ("Rockshield" or the "Company") provides a corporate update on the company's latest developments.

The Canadian venture markets have had a turbulent 2019 and Rockshield has patiently been assessing new deal flow while preserving its cash as it looks for attractive opportunities in the context of the market. After liquidating certain positioning earlier in the year, Rockshield has built a strong cash position of $4.1MM after completing an Issuer Bid of 2.7MM shares @ $0.09. This cash position represents $0.09/share and the total current portfolio is valued at $0.175/share representing a 149% premium over our current RKS share price of $0.07/share. The discount to both our cash and total portfolio position remains a concern for management and we continue to explore ways to close the gap.

Plus Products

One of Rockshield's largest positions, Plus Products is the leading cannabis edibles brand in the US and currently has the #1 & #2 branded cannabis product and #1 gummies brand in California. The company has dominated California with its gummies and is now in process of launching new products and moving into new states as it looks to accelerate its growth. Plus is owned by some of the largest and most sophisticated investors in the sector and is a prime acquisition target for other MSO's, CPG's and the world's largest confectionary companies. We believe Plus represents the best way for investors to gain exposure to the fast-growing cannabis edibles market in the US.

SPINCO: Rockshield Acquisition Corp

In 2018 Rockshield Capital spun out to its shareholders all of its common shares of Rockshield Acquisition Corp. ("Acquisition") pursuant to a plan of arrangement. The arrangement resulted in Acquisition being a stand-alone corporation owned by the same shareholders that own Rockshield Capital. Acquisition's focus was on the Cannabis sector and recently Acquisition entered into a series of agreements to acquire, by way of a reverse takeover, Quality Green Inc. ("Quality Green").

Quality Green is a private Ontario corporation founded in 2013 and is a licensed cultivator under the Cannabis Act based in Canfield, Ontario. With an extensive expansion plan and a clear vision across all channels of their business, Quality Green is pursuing opportunities within the cannabis space. Quality Green has raised $17.2MM to date and is currently undertaking an additional raise of $6.6MM of $0.55 cent units through Canaccord Genuity Corp.

For more information on Quality Green, please go to www.qualitygreen.ca.

