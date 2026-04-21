Rocket Science Health Secures Foundational Patent Establishing Exclusive Nasal "Right-of-Way" for Targeted Drug Administration

New method patent defines a novel anatomical vantage point enabling precise access to three high-value drug pathways, with particular strength in direct-to-brain administration.

VICTORIA, BC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Rocket Science Health Corp., a Canadian healthcare technology company, today announced the issuance of a new method patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (Patent No. 12,569,658). The patent covers targeted delivery of a therapeutic composition, of various forms, including liquid streams, gases, sprays, and powders, regardless of active ingredient, from a three-dimensional vantage point above the nasal valve to targeted regions of the intranasal cavity, including the olfactory, superior, middle and inferior turbinates, nasopharynx, and the superior, middle and inferior meatus. This validates the novelty of the company's innovative and pioneering efforts in identifying a "right-of-way" for administering therapeutic formulations from a defined vantage point within the nasal anatomy. This patent protects and secures access to what the company believes is the most effective anatomical position for targeting distinct subregions of the nasal cavity--areas that serve as the trailheads for three clinically and commercially significant drug pathways.

These pathways include rapid systemic absorption while avoiding first-pass metabolism, access to the mucosal immune system, and direct-to-brain administration. Among these, Rocket Science Health has built early recognition for its ability to reliably access the direct-to-brain pathway--an outcome highly dependent on precise deposition within challenging regions such as the olfactory cleft.

Conventional nasal approaches broadly distribute formulations across the nasal cavity, often relying on variable user technique and plume-based dispersion. In contrast, Rocket Science Health's method centers on controlled administration from a defined anatomical vantage point, enabling consistent and targeted deposition of a bolus to specific subregions. Internal deposition data, generated using established industry methodologies, demonstrate significantly improved targeting performance--particularly in the olfactory region, one of the most difficult areas to access reproducibly.

The newly issued patent complements the company's broader intellectual property portfolio, which integrates low-force fluid dynamics and human-factor-guided device design. These capabilities are increasingly relevant for emerging therapeutic classes--including biologics and encapsulated payloads such as lipid nanoparticles--where structural integrity, dose precision, and minimized off-target exposure are critical to efficacy.

Rocket Science Health has been actively engaged in licensing its technology and intellectual property to drug developers across multiple therapeutic areas. The addition of this patent strengthens the company's position as a strategic partner in combination product development, offering not just a device, but a defined and protected route of administration.

"We don't think of this as complicated," said Sohier Hall, Rocket Science Health's President. "It's a practical solution to a basic problem: if a therapy needs to reach a specific biological target, the method of administration has to get it there reliably. This patent secures the place in the anatomy where that becomes possible."

For drug developers working to unlock new therapeutic pathways, this patent represents more than incremental improvement--it establishes a new point of access.

About Rocket Science Health

Rocket Science Health, founded by Canadian business leader Kenneth Irving, develops precision intranasal drug delivery technologies. Our device platform is designed for ease of use from clinician-administered to patient assisted, or self-administration for at-home care, emergency rescue, and mass immunization. Its fluidics are specifically engineered for today's delicate biologics and dose-dependent drugs. As a team, we are driven to create innovations that expand access to care--especially for under-resourced communities and for individuals who face physical, cognitive, or challenging care environments where thoughtful human centric design can improve health outcomes.

SOURCE Rocket Science Health

Media Contact: Andy Lloyd, FGS Longview, [email protected]