Rocket Science Health Awarded U.S. Patent for Fluid Dynamics Method for Precision Drug Delivery

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Rocket Science Health Corp., a Canadian drug delivery technology company, has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,403,275 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its fluid dynamics methodology supporting precision intranasal drug delivery.

The patent covers methods for delivering therapeutic compositions to defined subregions of the nasal cavity. From these regions, molecules can directly reach the central nervous system, or can enter systemic circulation or access the mucosal immune system without being broken down. These drug pathways are often not available to conventional syringes or spray devices. Unlike oral medications, drugs delivered through the upper nasal cavity offer a unique access point to the brain and central nervous system that can optimize the brain's exposure to drug therapies and potentially improve health outcomes across a range of medical treatments.

"Our technology enables accurate dosing while preserving the stability of fragile biologics, lipid nanoparticles, and higher-viscosity formulations through a patented low-force fluid ejection method. Simply put, this technology produces a liquid stream and not a traditional spray plume. Together with our previously issued device patents, Rocket Science Health now holds intellectual property that spans both the physical delivery system and the underlying methodology. These innovations create opportunities for drug developers seeking precise dosing solutions and for patients who want needle-free delivery that can be easily self-administered at home or in community settings," said Sohier Hall, President of Rocket Science Health.

The company's technology supports development of therapies for mental health, neurodegenerative disorders, and other conditions where current routes of administration--such as intravenous injection or conventional nasal sprays--may offer limited efficacy or unwanted side effects.

Rocket Science Health's intellectual property portfolio is licensed to pharmaceutical partners to support both the advancement of new molecules and the optimization of existing drugs.

For more information on Rocket Science Health, visit www.rocketscience.health.

About Rocket Science Health:

Rocket Science Health, founded by Canadian business leader Kenneth Irving, develops precision drug delivery technologies focused on brain-targeted therapeutics and vaccines. Our needle-free intranasal device enables non-clinical self-administration for at-home care, emergency rescue, and mass immunization. Its fluidics are specifically engineered for today's delicate biologics and dose-dependent drugs. As a team, we are driven to create innovations that expand access to care--especially for under-resourced communities and for individuals who face physical, cognitive, or challenging care environments where thoughtful design can improve health outcomes.

