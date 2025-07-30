Rocket Science Health Secures U.S Patent for Precision Intranasal Drug Delivery Platform

Patent covers a method of targeted drug delivery to the brain and central nervous system via subregions of the intranasal cavity





Builds on recent corporate milestones and sets the stage for future strategic partnerships





Advances Rocket Science Health's progression towards broader clinical applications

VICTORIA, BC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Rocket Science Health Corp., a Canadian healthcare technology company focused on precision drug delivery for brain therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it has secured U.S. Patent No. 12,343,489 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its investigational precision intranasal drug delivery device. The patent covers a method of targeted delivery of therapeutic compositions to subregions of the intranasal cavity, including the olfactory, dispensed from a vantage point that is essential for maximizing on-target and avoiding off-target delivery of drugs.

"Getting drugs to the brain is one of medicine's hardest problems and our proprietary technology is designed to address that challenge – not just for brain delivery, but also for vaccines and other treatments that need more targeted approaches. It's not rocket science, but a simple drug delivery device that has the potential to make sophisticated drugs work, while broadening access to live-saving treatments," said Sohier Hall, President of Rocket Science Health. "The granting of these key patents is an important milestone on our journey to scale and accelerate the delivery of next-generation brain and central nervous system treatments, with the goal of initiating human clinical trials with our device in the near future."

The upper nasal cavity offers a unique access point to the brain and central nervous system that can optimize the brain's exposure to drug therapies, accelerate the onset of action, reduce drug doses, improve the accuracy of delivery, and potentially improve health outcomes for millions of patients. However, commercially available nasal spray devices can only deliver a fraction of their dose volume to the olfactory region due to the anatomical characteristics of the nasal cavity. At the same time, nearly all small and large molecule drug therapies approved by the FDA cannot enter the central nervous system when taken through other, traditional routes of administration. Initial peer-reviewed research and in-human imaging studies have validated Rocket Science Health's patented technology and demonstrated precise, repeatable drug deposition to subregions of the intranasal cavity. This technology is compatible with delicate drug formulations, including lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), biologics, peptides, and can handle a range of viscosities.

The Company is evaluating licensing of its technology to developers where precision delivery is a potential factor for success in their pending clinical trial. The intellectual property applies to both next-generation therapies or reestablishing existing molecules with greater effect and patent ability.

With strong intellectual property, validated in-human results, and industry-leading execution partners in place, Rocket Science is well-positioned to advance toward broader clinical applications in brain-targeted drug delivery.

For more information on Rocket Science Health, visit www.rocketscience.health.

About Rocket Science Health:

Rocket Science Health, founded by Canadian business leader Kenneth Irving, develops precision drug delivery technologies focused on brain-targeted therapeutics and vaccines. Our needle-free intranasal device enables non-clinical self-administration for at-home care, emergency rescue, and mass immunization. Its fluidics are specifically engineered for today's delicate biologics and dose-dependent drugs. As a team, we are driven to create innovations that expand access to care—especially for under-resourced communities and for individuals who face physical, cognitive, or challenging care environments where thoughtful design can improve health outcomes.

Media Contact: Andy Lloyd, FGS Longview, [email protected]