ROCKEFELLER CENTER TO OPEN SKYLIFT, ELEVATING VISITORS NEARLY 900 FEET ABOVE NEW YORK CITY

Tickets on sale now for Skylift at Top of the Rock, offering the city's unequaled 360-degree views

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tickets are now on sale for Skylift at Top of the Rock, a new attraction which will elevate visitors nearly 900 feet in the air above street level for a spectacular, entirely unobstructed, 360degree view of New York City. Skylift will be open to the public on Tuesday, October 1.

Rockefeller Skylift

Situated at the Top of the Rock Observation Deck on the 70th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, visitors will step onto Skylift's open-air, revolving platform and ascend an additional three stories above the topmost floor of 30 Rock. Once elevated, the platform will continue to turn for a 360-degree experience and a panoramic photo moment, creating a thrilling sensation of floating among skyscrapers.

Tickets to Skylift at Top of the Rock Observation Deck will begin at $35 per person as an optional add-on to Top of the Rock General Admission and Express Passes. Skylift is included in all VIP and VIP Rock Passes. Tickets can be purchased here.

Designed to parallel and celebrate Rockefeller Center's classic art deco architecture, Skylift's circular, open-air, fiberglass platform with marble-like tiers echo the iconic design motifs found throughout the Center. Skylift also has 96 LED pixel flutes which will cast a magical light show that can be seen across the city skyline for an unmatched experience day or night, and can be customized to commemorate notable dates and holidays.

"Rockefeller Center is full of amazing experiences, but none quite as breathtaking as Skylift," said EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer and Head of Rockefeller Center. "The thrilling experience of revolving 900 feet above ground for 360-degree views, eye to eye with skyscrapers in the beating heart of New York City, is one no visitor will forget. Skylift is the crown jewel of our revitalization of Rockefeller Center, which has brought a new vibrancy and energy to every corner of campus."

"TAIT is thrilled to have been invited by Tishman Speyer and our friends at THG to be a part of bringing an incredible new experience to the historic and iconic New York City skyline. This project had its own unique challenges, all of which were overcome by the amazing team assembled, and we can't wait to see the first visitors enjoy the view. We're proud of the engineering, fabrication, and installation expertise we brought to the Skylift, along with our TAIT Navigator Automation and Show Control platform, to seamlessly integrate all aspects of this experience," said Jim Shumway, VP, Project Delivery, TAIT.

Skylift is the last element of the full modernization of Top of the Rock, which also brought The Beam in 2023, an interactive photo experience on the 69th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza that recreates the famous 1932 photograph "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper." In summer 2024, the Welcome Gallery opened to the public, featuring an immersive theater show that introduces the history of Rockefeller Center.

The opening of Skylift also marks the completion of Rockefeller Center's multi-year, campus-wide revitalization. This transformation includes new fine dining via the acclaimed restaurants Jupiter, Le Rock and NARO, a new generation of sought-after shopping destinations including N.Peal, Todd Snyder, Rough Trade and McNally Jackson; and continued dedication to the public art program with contemporary and international works from artists like Basil Kincaid, Melissa Joseph, and Dominique Fung. This reimagination is driven by the vision of Rockefeller Center's founder: a "city within a city."

The holidays at Rockefeller Center are a magical time. No visit is complete without viewing the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this December, skating on the ice at The Rink beginning October 12, getting cozy in the Après Skate Chalets, meeting Santa, planning a spectacular event, or finding the perfect gift. For more information visit here.

For news and updates, follow Rockefeller Center on Instagram @rockefellercenter and @topoftherocknyc, TikTok @rockefellercenter, Twitter/X @rockcenternyc, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.

SKYLIFT AT TOP OF THE ROCK

DATE: Opening Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Tickets on sale now LOCATION: Top of the Rock Observation Deck

30 Rockefeller Plaza

Enter on 50th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues COST: $35 add on to regular Top of the Rock ticket Top

of the Rock ticket required for building access.

Skylift is included in all VIP and VIP Rock Passes.

About Rockefeller Center

For more than 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a global icon in the heart of New York City. Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a "city within the city," the Center comprises 13 buildings connected by an underground concourse. Rockefeller Center is home to New York's leading attractions including The Rink, offering ice skating from October to March each year; and the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, featuring two new experiences: The Beam, recreating the iconic 1932 photo, and Skylift, elevating visitors on an open-air glass platform three stories above 30 Rock's 70th-floor rooftop for unrivaled, unobstructed 360-degree views. Live entertainment is offered throughout the year across NBC Studios, Radio City Music Hall, the Today Show Summer Concert Series, and iNDIEPLAZA by Rough Trade. The Center stretches along Fifth Avenue and offers nearly 50 shops on two levels for discerning shoppers seeking the best in global and local brands. The Center is also a coveted retail destination for families and kids, featuring flagship stores from LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Nintendo, and McNally Jackson Booksellers. Hailed by The New York Times as the "Restaurant Event of the Year," the

Center is home to restaurants by Michelin-starred and James Beard-winning chefs such as NARO, Le Rock, and Jupiter, as well as new casual eateries such as FIELDTRIP, Tipsy Baker, and Puya Tacos. The Center boasts the city's premier private event venues including Rainbow Room and exclusive rooftops such as 620 Loft & Garden and Radio Park. Rockefeller Center offers an outdoor, public museum experience with more than 100 permanent art works across campus along with rotating exhibitions and the gallery at legendary auction house Christie's. Visitors can join an official Rockefeller Center group or private VIP tour to learn about the campus's art, architecture, and history. Rockefeller Center is open daily and features year-round public programming, events and activations on the Plaza. During the holiday season, the Center is home to the world's most famous Christmas Tree, as well exclusive experiences such as Après Skate Chalets and Christmas Spectacular show featuring the Radio City Rockettes. For more information or to purchase tickets to attractions and programs, visit rockefellercenter.com.

About Tishman Speyer (tishmanspeyer.com)

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 36 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our

Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 557 properties, totaling 226 million square feet, with a combined value of over $128 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

SOURCE Rockefeller Center

Nikki Arora; [email protected]