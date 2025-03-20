Rock Tech Lithium Partners with GEA for Key Equipment in Guben Lithium Converter

Rock Tech Lithium partners with GEA Group AG, a global leader in process technology, to supply crystallization and zero-liquid discharge systems for its Lithium Converter in Guben, Germany .

. Test works are successfully completed, paving the way for the procurement of crystallizers essential for battery-grade lithium hydroxide production.

Technical and commercial terms are agreed, with the contract's formal signing pending the project's Final Investment Decision (FID).

TORONTO, March 20 2025 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FSE: RJIB) has entered a technology partnership with GEA Group AG, one of the world's largest system suppliers for advanced process technology, to deliver key equipment for its Lithium Converter in Guben, Germany. As part of the agreement, GEA will supply crystallization and zero-liquid discharge technology, ensuring the highest standards in battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) production.

Rock Tech and GEA representatives after signing. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Following two and a half years of an intensive selection process followed by technical specifications and negotiations, Rock Tech has successfully completed test works with GEA to procure crystallizers essential to produce 24,000 tons of battery-grade LHM annually. This equipment contract is a significant step to establish an automated and continuously operating Lithium Converter in Europe.

"Finalizing the commercial and technical contract conditions is a key milestone, ensuring clarity, minimizing risks, and enabling efficient execution. We are pleased to have reached this milestone with such a reputable partner as GEA, establishing a strong foundation for successful collaboration," says Frank Spellier, Rock Tech's Head of Engineering.

The cooperation with GEA ensures that Rock Tech benefits from the company's extensive process knowledge, market expertise, and technical capabilities. In the past few years GEA has contributed to key lithium crystallization projects globally. Among others, GEA supplied technology for a lithium hydroxide plant in Argentina (25,000 tons/year), two process plants for lithium hydroxide production in South Korea, a facility producing 20,000 tons/year in Europe and crystallization and drying technology for an Australian Lithium plant. Additionally, GEA supplied several lithium hydroxide production lines focusing on solid-liquid separation technologies for a leading North American Lithium producer. These projects underscore GEA's expertise in high-purity lithium hydroxide production for battery applications. With terms on scope, services, warranties, and timelines now finalized, the formal contract signing is the next step, subject to the project's Final Investment Decision (FID).

As Rock Tech progresses toward the finalization of the contract, preparations are in place to integrate GEA's high-automation solutions, allowing continuous lithium production at the Guben site.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced Lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build Lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium-Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop Lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

ABOUT GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology. With more than 18,000 employees, the Group generated revenues of about EUR 5.4 billion in more than 150 countries in the 2024 fiscal year. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers' production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose: "Engineering for a better world. "GEA is listed on the German MDAX, the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability and Dow Jones Best-in-Class World.

Konstantin Burger, VP Investor Relations: [email protected]; +49 89 244109149