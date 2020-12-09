Rock Sauce to donate 25% of profits this holiday season to Feed It Forward

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Hand made local Toronto hot sauce company Rock Sauce is committed to helping those in need this holiday season by donating 25% of profits to Feed It Forward .

"It's nice to be able to give back, especially during the holiday season," said Chef Shawn Rock. "We are excited to be working with Feed It Forward to help our community by donating 25% of our profits over the next 30 days to help feed those who need it."

"This year has pulled families and neighbours apart and made things especially difficult for those in need. Feed It Forward is doing it right, more people should donate to them. If we can all show compassion through one act of kindness this holiday season and spread love and joy we can end this year on a positive note," said Rock Sauce partner Darrell Shelley.

"It's always a good thing when food companies offer their support," said founder of Feed It Forward Chef Jagger Gordon. 2020 has been a challenging year for us all and we appreciate every donation. We would like to extend an offer of friendship to Rock Sauce and thank them for stepping up to Feed It Forward this holiday season."

ABOUT ROCK SAUCE

Simply put ROCK SAUCE is a handmade local Toronto hot sauce created by Toronto's own Chef Shawn Rock . As a certified Red seal chef, Shawn Rock couldn't help but be tempted to try his hand in the hot sauce craze. Rock sauce is "the balance between fire and flavour".

With its online presence this hot sauce is now available worldwide.

ABOUT FEED IT FORWARD

Chef Jagger Gordon established Feed It Forward in 2014 with the promise to feed families that need it most while reducing food waste. The Feed it Forward Holiday Season Meal Program is preparing 50,000 meals for distribution to community organizations, hospices, front-line health workers, community housing, encampments and many other people with food insecurities. Feed It Forward also operates a pay-what-you-can grocery store, bakery and café at 2770 Dundas St. W. in Toronto.

SOURCE Lord Stallion Foods

For further information: [email protected]