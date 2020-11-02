ROCK Networks Ranks 23rd on Canadian Business' 2020 Growth List

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Business ranked ROCK Networks No. 23rd on their annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, and 1st among Canada's telecommunications companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

ROCK Networks made the 2020 Growth List with five-year revenue growth of 3,663%. "The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

"We are extremely honoured to be ranked 23rd out of over 400 very impressive companies on the Growth List." said President and CEO, Joe Hickey. "This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I am very proud of how much we have accomplished. We believe our diversification strategy into hyper-growth markets such as Rural Broadband, NG9-1-1, and IoT, will allow us to continue growing well into the future."

ABOUT ROCK NETWORKS

ROCK Networks is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We've served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

Our seven areas of communications expertise are Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; and broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks. We have national capabilities with locations in St. John's Newfoundland, Dartmouth; Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario; and Calgary, Alberta.

SOURCE ROCK Networks

For further information: Nadine Mansour, Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations, ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a Division of ROCK Networks, [email protected], 613-297-0340 Ext. 1, www.rocknetworks.com