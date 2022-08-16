ROCK & ROLL HALL-OF-FAMERS, THE JACKSONS, RETURN TO TORONTO AFTER FIVE YEARS TO HEADLINE CITY'S FIRST STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT CHARITY GALA

Joining The Jacksons will be local 1980's rock legends, Honeymoon Suite, and Canadian crooner, Alex Bird, who was nominated for 'Best Vocal Jazz Album' at the 2022 Juno Awards.

The must-see show is set to be a feast for all the senses. In addition to the concert, the city's top culinary talent will come together to create a gourmet dining experience before a night of nonstop, chart-topping music.

While attendees enjoy the evening, they can feel good about contributing to life-changing charitable work that supports children in Canada and around the world. The four charities benefitting are:

Children Believe , a charity that has worked globally for over 60 years to empower children to dream fearlessly. It is driven by a common belief: creating access to education, inside and outside of the classroom, is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world. As a member of the ChildFund Alliance, Children Believe helps nearly 23 million children and their families, in more than 70 countries, to overcome poverty and underlying conditions that prevent children from achieving their full potential.

Believe to Achieve Organization (BTA), a non-profit that, through its after-school drop-in centre at Jane and Finch, provides kids aged 8-16 in northwest Toronto with food programs, study groups, computer rooms, educational support and mentorship from caring adults. BTA also supports youth and troubled teens through face-to-face workshops and counselling sessions with their peers. The organization's goal is to replicate programming to service at-risk children in other areas of the city.

Your Support Foundation, a Ukraine-based charity foundation that supports seriously ill children with congenital heart disease and developmental disabilities. During the war, it has provided assistance and care to orphanages, and humanitarian aid to children. The foundation is already supporting 88 hospitals and maternity hospitals, and 35 orphanages in 20 different regions of Ukraine .

Canadian Health Champions, Canada's first patient advocacy non-profit in the medical space. Its mission is to ensure patients have consistency of care, and to facilitate medical advocacy and care, regardless of a patient's financial capacity.

Reminding Toronto fans not to risk missing the big event and to get tickets now, The Jacksons say, "Don't meet us there, beat us there!" General Admission tickets giving access to the performances cost $65 per person and are available through ticketmaster.ca. Alternatively, attendees can purchase 'Gig and Gourmet' tickets from strangersinthenightTO.ca. These experiential tickets range from $200 for a Wine and Dine experience, including restaurant access and an open bar, to $10,000 for an Ultra VIP Table of 10, which includes a private gourmet six-course dinner, a premium open bar, VIP lounges and parking.

ABOUT STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT TORONTO

For 18 years, the Strangers in the Night (SITN) gourmet charity gala has thrilled thousands of Montrealers with the city's most vibrant restaurants and food vendors dishing out their signature plates, and live musical performances by iconic entertainers, including Styx, Boy George, Kool and the Gang, KC and the Sunshine Band, Blue Rodeo and The Pointer Sisters. Since 2005, the Montreal-based SITN Foundation has supported charities helping to improve the daily lives of children with illnesses. SITN also has a mandate to help other vulnerable people in need. This year's event marks the debut of Strangers in the Night Toronto, featuring chosen charities Children Believe, Believe to Achieve Organization, Canadian Health Champions and Your Support Foundation. Visit strangersinthenightTO.ca.

TICKET DETAILS

General admission tickets are available through ticketmaster.ca: $65 per person. Access to performances.

Tickets and sponsorships available through strangersinthenightTO.ca :

Wine and Dine : $200 per person. Access to all participating restaurants, open bar from ( 6:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ) and performances.





: per person. Access to all participating restaurants, open bar from ( ) and performances. Benefactor Tables : $2,250 for 10 attendees. Reserved seating; access to open bar ( 6:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ), VIP martini lounge, all restaurants and performances.





: for 10 attendees. Reserved seating; access to open bar ( ), VIP martini lounge, all restaurants and performances. Single Benefactor Ticket : $250 for one seat at a table.





: for one seat at a table. VIP Tables : $5,000 for 10 attendees. Preferred table seating with dedicated servers; access to VIP lounge during the performances, premium open bar ( 5:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. ), VIP martini lounge, VIP parking and all restaurants, with an option for early entry.





: for 10 attendees. Preferred table seating with dedicated servers; access to VIP lounge during the performances, premium open bar ( ), VIP martini lounge, VIP parking and all restaurants, with an option for early entry. Single VIP Ticket : $500 for one seat at a table.





: for one seat at a table. Ultra VIP Tables: $10,000 for 10 attendees. Preferred table seating with a private gourmet six-course dinner; access to private VIP lounge during the performances, ultra premium open bar ( 5:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. ), VIP martini lounge, VIP parking and all restaurants, with an option for early entry.

