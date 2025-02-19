Rochon Genova Retained by Passengers of Delta Airlines Crash in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 18, 2025, the Toronto law firm of Rochon Genova announced that it has been retained by certain passengers and their families who have been harmed as a result of the crash of Delta Airlines Flight 4819 at Toronto's Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on the afternoon of February 17, 2025.

The Delta CRJ-900 regional jet (registration N932XJ) was operated by Delta's wholly owned subsidiary Endeavor Air. On board the Flight were 76 passengers and four crew members. The Flight departed from Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP) at approximately 11:47 am local time. At approximately 2:13 pm local time, after a flight of approximately 1 hour and 26 minutes, the aircraft experienced a hard landing where its right main landing gear appeared to collapse causing the aircraft's right wing to shear off before flipping over and losing its tail. After the remains of the aircraft came to rest, the passengers and crew members effected an emergency evacuation of the "belly-up" aircraft into frigid winter conditions on runway 23 with many taken to area hospitals. Some of the more seriously injured, including a child, were evacuated by air ambulance. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

"Thankfully, none of the passengers and crew lost their lives in this tragic event. Our clients, similar to many other passengers, suffered personal injuries of a serious nature that required hospital attention. As fate would have it, our clients were instrumental in opening a damaged emergency exit before allowing others to disembark as the fire was about to spread. With our involvement, we expect to reach a timely and fair resolution for these clients and others who reach out to us," said Vincent Genova, head of Rochon Genova's Aviation Litigation Group.

Rochon Genova has extensive experience in both aviation and class action litigation, representing passengers and also air carriers, manufacturers and airports for more than 25 years.

SOURCE Rochon Genova

For more information, please contact Vincent Genova, 416-363-1867 ext. 2230, [email protected] or Sara Nagalingam, 416-363-1867 ext. 2950, [email protected]