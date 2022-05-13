Roche Canada Celebrates 125 Years of Innovation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2022 Ahead of Canada Innovation Week, Roche, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical, in vitro diagnostics, and healthcare technology companies celebrates 125 years of innovation alongside Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. Roche's dedication to innovative science and challenging the status quo is what patients and the healthcare system expect from Roche - and our commitment is as strong today as it was on the first day of our journey in 1896.

SOURCE Roche Canada