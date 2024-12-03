RoboSafety and reasonX Join Forces to Enhance the Safe Design and Deployment of Autonomous Systems Across industries including Automotive and Robotics.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - RoboSafety and reasonX today announced they are joining forces to form reasonX Labs, a new organization dedicated to developing a safety engineering platform for autonomous systems. This collaboration combines exceptional expertise, proven products, and a forward-thinking roadmap, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and innovation in ensuring the safe and scalable deployment of AI-powered systems.

reasonX Labs will focus on developing modernized safety engineering tools for the early design, development, and deployment of complex systems in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial robotics.

Founding Team:

As part of this new collaboration, the leadership team will leverage their extensive expertise to shape the future of reasonX Labs:

Umair Siddique , CEO of reasonX Labs: Umair brings over a decade of experience in formal methods and safety engineering. He holds a PhD in Formal Methods and has worked with leading enterprise automotive and robotics companies in Silicon Valley (Apple, Bosch) and Canada (BlackBerry QNX, Magna). Umair actively participates in the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) activities related to international safety standards under ISO/TC 22/SC 32. His vision and leadership will propel reasonX Labs into a new era of strategic growth.

Mary Yazdani, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO): As Co-founder of RoboSafety, Mary transitions into her new role at reasonX Labs, where she will drive long-term strategy, operational excellence, and scalability. Her leadership has been instrumental in building partnerships and ensuring product-market fit in the safety engineering space.

Donia Chaouch , Chief Product Officer (CPO): Donia, Co-founder of RoboSafety, will lead product development with her extensive expertise in user-centered design and a passion for innovation. She is committed to empowering organizations with practical tools that help ensure safety and reliability.

Driving Innovation in Safety

"reasonX Labs uniquely positions us to drive substantial innovations in safety engineering tools and products. Safety is a Team Sport! Let's empower organizations with practical tools that truly make a difference. We want to ensure that system safety maintains its front-seat position", said Umair Siddique, CEO of reasonX Labs.

Mary Yazdani, CSO, added, "By joining forces, we are combining the best of both organizations. Our collective expertise and unified vision will help in the large-scale deployment of autonomous systems which require both trust and innovation".

About reasonX Labs

reasonX Labs is at the forefront of safety engineering for autonomous systems, bringing together years of research, development, and practical experience. The organization's mission is to create an ultimate platform for the safety assurance of AI-Powered systems across various industries.

SOURCE RoboSafety Canada

Media Contact: Email: [email protected], Phone Number: +1(343) 5729602