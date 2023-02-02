MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - ROBIC, a boutique firm with a national and international reputation in intellectual property and business law, is proud to welcome Joanne Chriqui to its litigation team as a partner, lawyer and trademark agent. With more than 27 years' experience in intellectual property, Ms. Chriqui is a senior practitioner known for her sound advice and outstanding management of complex cross-border lawsuits.

Her expertise in intellectual property litigation, particularly in the fields of medical devices and life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and damage quantification, will be a significant asset to the firm and its clients.

"Joanne's arrival continues the strong growth of the firm in recent years, both in the number of litigation team members and in the number and complexity of the cases handled," said Camille Aubin, a litigation partner at ROBIC. "Her experience and approach will be valuable in mentoring members of our team and contribute to developing and maintaining our relationships with our clients and our worldwide network of intellectual property professionals," she added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joanne to our litigation practice," said Bob Sotiriadis, partner and head of ROBIC's litigation department. "With experience that is rare in our field, she offers the highest quality legal services and is completely dedicated to her clients," he added.

Joanne Chriqui

Joanne Chriqui practises intellectual property law, specializing in litigation. Before joining ROBIC, she worked in a global law firm, and she has led highly complex cases at the national and international levels and has been recognized by her peers on numerous occasions. For more information about Joanne's career, please visit her profile.

About ROBIC

ROBIC is an internationally recognized boutique firm composed of lawyers, scientists and engineers who specialize in intellectual property and business law.

For more than 130 years, ROBIC has advised clients on protecting and commercializing intellectual property rights and other intangible assets. The professionals at ROBIC provide creative yet pragmatic solutions to complex problems and advise their clients on the best way to obtain and maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

As one of the most prolific filers of trademarks in Canada, ROBIC has developed an impressive network of professionals it can rely on to help clients meet their intellectual property needs worldwide. For more information about ROBIC, visit www.robic.ca.

