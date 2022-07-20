Robertson College to provide a pathway for uncertified Health Care Aides to receive training and earn their HCA certifications

Program is tailored for those currently working at Shared Health sites across Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Manitoba government has announced its plans to help thousands of uncertified Health Care Aides access the training they need to become certified in Manitoba. On Tuesday, July 19th, Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen, Health Minister Audrey Gordon, and Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Scott Johnston announced tuition support for an HCA Bridging program, tailored to help those currently uncertified and working as HCAs at its various sites become certified. Delivered, in partnership, with selected post-secondary institutions in Manitoba, this certification process will ensure these UHCAs are able to become permanent, long-term employees with Shared Health in the future.

Currently, due to the labour shortage in the healthcare sector, Shared Health employs many uncertified HCAs at its various sites to maintain a high level of care for patients in the province. Many of these UHCAs have previous healthcare experience or have been certified outside of Canada.

Robertson College has been working closely with Shared Health on the launch and delivery of the HCA Bridging program. "We understand there is an urgent need for this program. With our existing HCA resources and instructor network, we have been able to work quickly to bring this program to market," says Terena Caryk, Vice-President of Product and Operations at Robertson. "Robertson's hybrid delivery approach will provide students with the flexibility they need to continue their employment with Shared Health and complete their studies."

Under Robertson's hybrid delivery model, the 12 week program will employ a mix of online and in-person instruction. The remote portion of the program may be taken online via Brightspace, the college's online learning platform. Students will have the ability to set their study schedule around their family and work schedules. Time spent on campus will be used intentionally for hands-on learning and upskilling. The program will also include 80 hours of clinical practicum which may be completed at the student's current place of employment, provided they are an eligible Shared Health site.

The first intake of the HCA Bridging program will be in September 2022.

For further information, please visit robertsoncollege.com/programs/health-care-aide-bridging-manitoba .

