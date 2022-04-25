Robertson College to Expand its International Division

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Robertson College is set to open its doors once more to international students this Spring. Robertson College's Winnipeg campus has seen growth despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented in the past two years.

Robertson College expands its international division to offer more programs and locations to international students. Tweet this Robertson College is set to expand its programming for international students. (CNW Group/Robertson College)

"Our focus has been on expanding the program offerings and improving on the overall international student experience at Robertson," says Belinda Loschiavo, Vice-President of International and Special Projects at Education Canada Group, parent company of Robertson College. "We've added new programs, established new partnerships and further refined our post-graduation support services. We are very excited to see international students in these halls again."

The international division at Robertson was first established in April 2018. The college welcomed its first class of international students in September that same year. Since then, the division has experienced steady growth, in part, due to Canada's popular standing with prospective students abroad. Now, with restrictions lifted and international borders opening up, Robertson's international team is looking to take its programs even further with plans to expand out west into Alberta.

"Canada remains one of the most popular destinations for international students," says Helen Lee, Manager, International at Robertson College. "Many students come here because of the high quality of life that we are known for."

A new partnership with a public college in Manitoba was established in 2020 to offer international students an alternative pathway to permanent residency. Students graduating from these programs will be eligible to apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) allowing them to work anywhere in Manitoba. The new programs were introduced in in-demand occupations, according to Manitoba's labour market.

"Not only do we want our graduates to be able to find meaningful work here after graduation if they choose to stay, we are attracting talent into these in-demand occupations in Manitoba," adds Liz Choi, CEO of Education Canada Group. Choi was recently appointed to the Immigration Advisory Council tasked to review Manitoba's immigration system and recommending improvements to current policies and programs.

Robertson offers diploma and advanced diploma programs in business, technology, health and community services. International students at Robertson receive in-person instruction and are required to complete a Practical Applied Culture and Employment (PACE) course which prepares them for work and study in a multicultural professional setting within a Canadian context.

About Robertson College and ECG

Established in 1911, Robertson College is a distinguished post-secondary private institution delivering career-focused training and education in the areas of Business, Technology, Healthcare and Community Services. Robertson's diploma, certificate and micro course offerings are available across Canada through our complementary learning model which employs both blended and hands-on learning. Robertson College is a part of Education Canada Group.

SOURCE Robertson College

For further information: Please contact Robertson College - Communications, E: [email protected]