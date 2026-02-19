INRS professor becomes the first in Canada to receive this international honor

VARENNES, QC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Professor Roberto Morandotti, a world–renowned physicist at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), is the first researcher from Canada to receive the Max Born Award, one of the most prestigious distinctions in optics and photonics. Presented by Optica (formerly the Optical Society of America), the award honours outstanding contributions to physical optics and celebrates the legacy of Max Born, a founder of modern quantum mechanics.

Roberto Morandotti, INRS professor, becomes the first in Canada to receive prestigious Max Born Award for pioneering research in quantum photonics (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

Morandotti is recognized for breakthroughs that have reshaped integrated quantum photonics, nonlinear optics, ultrafast lasers, and terahertz (THz) science. His work stands out for its ability to bridge quantum theory with cutting–edge experimentation, opening new pathways for next–generation optical and quantum technologies.

"It is a profound honour to receive the Max Born Award, and an even greater one to be the first researcher in Canada to do so. Max Born's work laid the foundations for the quantum technologies that are reshaping our world today. Having our contributions recognized as part of this scientific legacy means a great deal to me, and to all the talented people I have had the privilege to work with along the way."

-- Roberto Morandotti, professor at INRS

Based at the INRS Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre, Morandotti is the scientific co-director of the Ultrahigh Speed Light Manipulation Laboratory and of the QUALITY (QUantum and Artificial Intelligence Light Infrastructure for Tomorrow's sYstems) facility.

Advances in quantum photonics and nonlinear optics

Over the years, Professor Morandotti has helped reshape how scientists can control and use light at extremely small scales. He achieved the first demonstration of complex quantum light states generated directly on a chip, a milestone that increases the amount of information each photon can carry and brings technologies such as quantum communication and ultra–secure data transfer closer to real–world deployment.

Earlier, he provided the first experimental proof of optical solitons in discrete, engineered waveguide structures -- light waves that maintain their shape as they travel. He also recreated in photonic systems several physical phenomena typically observed in quantum or solid–state physics including Anderson localization, Bloch oscillations, and quantum walks, helping connect fundamental physics with practical optical devices.

Breakthroughs in ultrafast lasers and terahertz science

Morandotti has also driven major advances in ultrafast laser technology, developing a new laser architecture that produces exceptionally stable and tunable pulses of light. These sources now enable next–generation optical processors and photonic neural networks, systems that compute using light at extremely high speeds.

In terahertz (THz) science, he designed powerful THz sources, novel waveguides, and the first THz Faraday isolator, which controls the direction of THz waves. He also introduced single–shot THz imaging, a technique able to capture ultrafast events occurring in trillionths of a second. These innovations are opening new possibilities in imaging, sensing, and materials science.

"I would like to congratulate Professor Morandotti on this exceptional distinction. A pioneer in quantum photonics both in Quebec and across Canada, he has brought national and international repute to INRS through his scientific leadership and the impact of his discoveries. We are extremely proud to have him among us."

Isabelle Delisle, Scientific Director, INRS

A scientific leader and mentor

With more than 64,000 citations, a Tier I Canada Research Chair, and fellowships in leading scientific societies -- including the Royal Society of Canada, the Engineering Institute of Canada, Optica, APS, IEEE, AAAS, SPIE, and IoP -- Morandotti is among the most influential physicists of his generation. He has mentored over 220 researchers from more than 30 countries, many of whom now hold leadership roles in academia, research institutes, and deep–tech companies such as Ki3 Photonics and Hyperlight.

His career has also been marked by major distinctions, including the IEEE Quantum Electronics Award, E.W.R. Steacie Memorial Fellowship, the NSERC Synergy Award, and the NSERC Brockhouse Prize, as well as two of Québec's top honours, the Acfas Urgel–Archambault Award and the Prix du Québec Marie–Victorin.

In 2018, he was recognized as an exceptional Mentor by both the Canadian Association for Graduate Students, and two years later by INRS.

About the Max Born Award

Established in 1982, the Max Born Award recognizes outstanding contributions to physical optics and honours the legacy of Max Born (1882–1970), a pioneer whose work continues to shape today's understanding of quantum mechanics and optical science.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training across several strategic sectors in Quebec. Founded in 1969, its mission is to actively contribute to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS ranks first in Quebec in research intensity. Its five interdisciplinary research and training centres, located in the city of Québec and in Montreal, Laval, Varennes, and Charlevoix, focus their efforts on the following strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre); and Ruralités durables (a centre currently under development). The INRS boasts a community of almost 1,500 members, including students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

