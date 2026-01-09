Why does this matter? Neutrons are invaluable tools for "seeing inside" materials, enabling advanced radiography and detailed compositional analysis. Today, neutron production relies on nuclear reactors or particle accelerators--costly, complex infrastructures that are difficult to access. By leveraging the ALLS facility, the INRS–IPL partnership aims to transform this paradigm by developing and deploying compact laser–based systems capable of replacing these massive installations.

A scientific collaboration pushing the limits of what is possible

This breakthrough is the result of joint work by INRS research associates Sylvain Fourmaux and Simon Vallières and the IPL team. Their partnership exploits Canada's most powerful laser--located at INRS's ALLS laboratory, a shared development platform--to harness the potential of new, disruptive technologies.

Their approach involves accelerating electrons within a laser–generated plasma. These electrons are then directed onto a tungsten target (a dense and highly durable metal), producing gamma rays that trigger a photonuclear reaction, generating an exceptional quantity of neutrons.

"This method of generating neutrons has proven to be extremely effective--surpassing even our expectations. With the new lasers now available on the market, we can expect a further significant improvement in performance in the coming years."

-- Sylvain Fourmaux, Research Associate, INRS Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre.

A world record achieved with Canada's most powerful laser

This technique produces 100 times more neutrons per second than traditional laser–based methods--an unprecedented result. These neutrons are essential for medical, industrial, and scientific applications, including advanced imaging and materials research.

The results were published in Nature Communications.

"This achievement highlights the strength of the partnership between INRS, IPL, and the ALLS laboratory. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of fundamental research while paving the way for concrete applications for industry and society."

-- François Légaré, Director, INRS Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre.

Toward a new generation of compact neutron sources

This breakthrough brings science closer to a future where compact, fast, and affordable neutron sources enable a wide range of applications: next–generation advanced imaging, more accessible non–destructive testing, and faster, more precise materials analysis--all without relying on massive infrastructures.

"The joint advances of IPL and INRS show that technologies once reserved for large–scale facilities can now be made accessible to industry and the research community."

-- Steve MacLean, Associate Professor at INRS and Chief Technology Officer, Infinite Potential Laboratories.

About the study

Simon Vallières, François Fillion–Gourdeau, Sylvain Fourmaux, Benjamin Poupart–Raîche, Nils Dietrich, Nicholas F. Beier, Ronan Lelièvre, Elias Catrix, Joël Maltais, Amina E. Hussein, Patrizio Antici, François Légaré, and Steve MacLean. High average–flux laser–driven neutron source. Nature Communications (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-66535-9

About ALLS

The only facility of its kind in Canada, the Advanced Laser Light Source (ALLS) is a world-class research user facility based at INRS that focuses on the development of new types of laser sources with revolutionary applications. A member of the North American network LaserNetUS, ALLS has received funding from Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) and from the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) under the Major Science Initiatives Fund.

About Infinite Potential Laboratories (IPL)

IPL is a Canadian company that was established in 2012 to develop various quantum devices. They have assembled a team with the complementary expertise needed to tackle these research challenges. They are part of a commercialization hub that invests in breakthroughs in Quantum Information Science that have the potential to lead to new commercial technologies and applications. As part of its mandate, IPL is establishing world class lab facilities and technical staff that enables IPL to undertake cutting edge research and activities toward the development of new transformative quantum technologies.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to research and graduate training in strategic niches in Québec. For 55 years it has contributed to the economic, social and cultural development of Québec. INRS is the Canadian leader in research intensity. The school is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus on the following strategic areas: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. Its community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty, and staff.

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

