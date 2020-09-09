Roberta Jamieson winner of 2020 Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award for her impact on Indigenous youth

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - This evening at Children's Aid Foundation of Canada Stand Up for Kids Night, Roberta Jamieson was announced as the this year's winner of The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award, which recognizes extraordinary Canadians whose efforts have improved the lives of vulnerable children and youth involved with child welfare.

As winner of The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award, Ms. Jamieson will receive a $50,000 award to be granted to a charity of her choice. The five other finalists will receive $5,000 each from Children's Aid Foundation of Canada to be directed to their selected child welfare, child rights or child- and youth-serving organization.

"Roberta Jamieson's life-long unwavering commitment to the advancement of Indigenous people is truly remarkable," says Donald Guloien, Chair of The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award Committee. "In particular, our award committee was inspired by her work at Indspire, providing Indigenous youth with access, funding and mentorship, enabling them to shape their future through their educational pursuits and careers."

Roberta is a Mohawk woman from the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory who has achieved many firsts in Canada. She was the first First Nation woman in Canada to earn a law degree; the first woman Ombudsman of Ontario; and the first woman elected Chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

Roberta has dedicated her life to advancing social justice for Indigenous youth and creating equity in systems for ordinary Canadians by leveling the playing field. She firmly believes that education, role models and mentorship are the keys to creating systemic change in Indigenous communities. As President & CEO of Indspire, she has overseen an eightfold increase in the bursaries and scholarships awarded to Indigenous students. Since 2004, Indspire has distributed more than 42,500 scholarships and bursaries, valued at over $132 million to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students. Roberta has received 27 honorary degrees, earned numerous awards and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

The 2020 award winner and finalists were selected by The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award Committee, an esteemed group of community and business leaders recognized for their passion and dedication to making a difference in the lives of child and youth involved in the child welfare system.

"This year's finalists are doing incredible work across the country in support of vulnerable children and youth," says Valerie McMurtry, President & CEO, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, the country's leading charity devoted to improving the lives of children and youth involved in the child welfare system. "Their achievements show us that each and every Canadian can contribute to creating change by standing up for children and youth who have experienced or are at risk of abuse and neglect."

The 2020 Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award finalists included:

Ashley Bach , Past President; Secretary and Board Director for British Columbia , Youth in Care Canada ( Ottawa, ON )

, Past President; Secretary and Board Director for , Youth in Care Canada ( ) Nicole Bonnie , CEO, Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies ( Toronto, ON )

, CEO, Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies ( ) Dylan Cohen , Facilitator and Community Organizer; Past Campaign Organizer, Fostering Change ( Vancouver, BC )

, Facilitator and Community Organizer; Past Campaign Organizer, Fostering Change ( ) Julie Despaties , Founder and Executive Director, Adopt4Life ( Toronto, ON )

, Founder and Executive Director, Adopt4Life ( ) Dr. Jane Matheson , Former CEO, Wood's Homes ( Calgary, AB )

Established in 2018, the award is named in honour of Lynn Factor, C.M., O.Ont, MSW, RSW, LL.D., a long-standing Children's Aid Foundation of Canada volunteer and a past Board Chair. A social worker by profession, Lynn has served for over 35 years on the frontlines of child welfare and has seen the damaging impact on children living under the weight of abuse, neglect and trauma. In recognition of Lynn's extraordinary commitment to Canada's most vulnerable children, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada and Lynn's husband, Sheldon Inwentash, named the Stand Up for Kids National Award in her honour.

The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award is part of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada's Stand Up for Kids national campaign for child welfare, which is mobilizing Canadians who want to help change the future for Canada's most at-risk children and youth.

About Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada is our country's leading charity dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth involved in the child welfare system. We raise and grant funds and deliver a wide range of high-impact programs and services in partnership with 72 child- and youth-serving agencies across the country that support more than 19,300 vulnerable young people and 4,200 families annually.

Stand Up for Kids is our national public movement uniting caring Canadians in changing the futures of our nation's most vulnerable kids - those who have experienced abuse and neglect. We know that by helping these young people to overcome their trauma and break the cycle for future generations, they gain the strength and resilience to create a lifetime of their own unstoppable successes.

SOURCE Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

For further information: Lisa Lipkin, Lisa Lipkin Communications, [email protected]; 416-988-4189

Related Links

http://www.cafdn.org

