ROBERT WILLIAMSON AND TALMAGE ADAMS ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT IN ZIMTU CAPITAL CORPORATION

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Robert Williamson and Talmage Adams ("the Acquirors") announce today that, as joint actors, they have increased their ownership of Common Shares ("Shares") of Zimtu Capital Corporation ("Zimtu" or "the Company") to over 10% of Zimtu's outstanding shares.

On January 23, 2023, Robert Williamson ("the Acquiror"), together with his joint actors, acquired 172,000 Shares of Zimtu through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, under the ticker symbol "ZC", at a price of $0.0845 per share ("the Acquisition"), representing approximately 0.66% of the outstanding Shares. Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror, together with his joint actors, beneficially owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 2,615,360 Shares of Zimtu, representing approximately 9.98% of the outstanding Shares. Immediately after the Acquisition, the Acquirors beneficially own and exercise control over an aggregate of 2,787,360 Shares of Zimtu, representing 10.64% of the outstanding Shares.

Mr Williamson states: "We believe Zimtu shares are undervalued, as they trade at a discount to Net Asset Value Per Share ("NAVPS"). We would like the Company to implement promptly a share repurchase programme, to be funded by the sale of certain securities in Zimtu's portfolio and/or its operating cash flow. A Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") with Automatic Share Purchase Plan ("ASPP") and/or a Substantial Issuer Bid ("SIB") would be accretive to NAVPS. We believe several of Zimtu's marketable securities are liquid and not essential to the Company's core business. Therefore, the partial or complete sale of Zimtu's least undervalued security holdings and subsequent share repurchases would enhance shareholder value.

We have contacted the Company on multiple occasions to advocate for the foregoing capital allocation initiatives. We have received no response to our proposal. We shall continue to communicate with the Company and other shareholders about ways to enhance shareholder value. We intend to elect one or more persons to the Board of Directors in order to implement value-enhancing strategies. We may call a special meeting to change a majority of directors of Zimtu, for which which we would solicit proxies for such purpose.

We may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional shares, depending upon the performance of Zimtu's operations and portfolio holdings, market prices, economic outlook, and other available opportunities."

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, the Acquiror shall file an early warning report regarding these transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Zimtu's issuer profile. Zimtu's head office is located at Suite 1450 – 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2.

SOURCE Talmage Adams

For further information: For further information contact Robert Williamson at +1 (603) 289-1515, [email protected], or Talmage Adams at +1 (416) 413-0012, [email protected]