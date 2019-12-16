Robert Downey Jr. Explores World-Changing Technologies in New YouTube Learning Series

"THE AGE OF A.I." HOSTED BY ROBERT DOWNEY JR. PREMIERES DECEMBER 18 ON YOUTUBE.COM/LEARNING

Watch the Official Trailer Here

VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that YouTube Originals released the official trailer on December 12 for "The Age of A.I." - an all-new learning series hosted by Robert Downey Jr. This new eight-episode series takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of the most transformational technology in the history of humankind. Robert Downey Jr. brings his irreverent enthusiasm and curiosity to the screen as the series takes an immersive look at artificial intelligence and its potential to change the world. "The Age of A.I." launches December 18 on YouTube.com/Learning .

How is artificial intelligence reshaping our world? Can machine learning enhance the human experience? Can artificial intelligence help level the playing field for people with disabilities? Increase our physical performance? Help us save lives? These are just a few of the questions explored as "The Age of A.I." looks at the technology that will impact our world for years to come.

In each episode, viewers will meet the people on the front lines of A.I. – the scientists, innovators, and dreamers who are shaping the future and the real people whose lives may be forever changed as technology races to tackle some of the world's greatest challenges.

The premiere episode follows co-founder of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar, an Oscar-winning special effects artist who has created some of the most sophisticated avatars, as he builds an autonomously animated digital version of Grammy-award winner will.i.am . Future episodes will feature prominent figures, including former NFL linebacker Tim Shaw, who is battling ALS, as he works with a team at Google to help restore his ability to communicate, testing the prototype of Project Euphonia for the first time.

Watch the official trailer here .

Key art can be downloaded here .

Press interested in embedding the trailer directly into their stories can use this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IvQ3fYKnfM

Episodes will release weekly starting Wednesday, December 18. YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to binge the first 4 episodes starting December 18 and will be able to binge episodes 5-8 on January 15, 2020.

The series is produced by Network Entertainment with Team Downey in association with Sonar Entertainment. Sean Foley, Yon Motskin, Emily Ford, Cory Lanier, Tom Lesinski, Paul Gertz, and Derik Murray serve as executive producers alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. Will.i.am is a consulting producer with Evan Moore serving as a co-producer on the series. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra, Head of Learning for YouTube Originals along with Ian Roth and Laurel Stier on the Learning Development team will oversee the project for the global platform.

"The Age of A.I." joins a growing slate of YouTube Originals focused on learning. Other projects include the platform's monthly book club, "BookTube" featuring prominent authors like Malcolm Gladwell; "Could You Survive the Movies?" hosted by Vsauce3's Jake Roper; "Mind Field: What is the Scariest Thing?" with Vsauce creator Michael Stevens; "Glad You Asked" from Vox Media Studios, and Retro Tech with Marques Brownlee. Upcoming Originals include "Creators for Change: The Series" premiering next year.

A BOUT YOUTUBE ORIGINALS

YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films across music, personalities and learning for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both YouTube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, YouTube Originals provide an experience that only YouTube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience YouTube Original content through ad-supported YouTube as well as YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to YouTube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. YouTube Originals is a global platform available in over 60 countries worldwide.

A BOUT NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that produces visually cinematic productions with richly crafted storytelling. Network's 2019 productions include Punk, a 4-part series for Epix with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor and I Am Patrick Swayze, a multi-part series on beauty with Tyra Banks for Quibi, and the The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted by Robert Downey Jr. Network has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Gemini Awards, Tribeca Film Festival, and SXSW, and was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

A BOUT TEAM DOWNEY

Team Downey is an entertainment company founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey that produces film, television and digital properties. A two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Downey Jr. is perhaps best known for his performance in the title role of the blockbuster franchise "Iron Man." Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he made his mark in Hollywood with his Academy Award-nominated performances in "Chaplin" and "Tropic Thunder," for which he also earned a Golden Globe. Susan Downey is a prolific film producer who has collaborated with many of the industry's most renowned talents on a diverse list of films. She produced the psychological drama "The Brave One," the horror thrillers "Gothika," "House of Wax" and "Orphan" and executive produced the post-apocalyptic drama "The Book of Eli," "Iron Man 2" and the hit comedy "Due Date," among others. Together, the pair have collaborated on numerous notable projects including the successful action adventure franchise "Sherlock Holmes," which garnered over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, the cult classic "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and "The Judge," earning Robert Duvall an Academy Award nomination, among other accolades. Team Downey is currently in post-production on Universal's "Dolittle," which is set to release on January17, 2020. "Dolittle" features an all-star cast with Downey Jr. in the title role. Team Downey is in various stages of development on several other anticipated feature projects including "A Head Full of Ghosts" with Osgood Perkins attached to write and direct. Additionally, they have partnered with Annapurna Pictures on an untitled feature based on Gimlet Media's "Reply All" podcast episode "Man of the People," with Richard Linklater writing and directing. On the television side, Team Downey is producing HBO's "Perry Mason" starring Matthew Rhys, with episodes directed by Tim Van Patten and Deniz Gamze Ergüven, and written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. Team Downey is also in post-production on the pilot "Sweet Tooth" for Warner Bros TV, as well as an eight-episode series entitled "The Age of A.I." for YouTube Originals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of suchstatements, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward-looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: YouTube, Nina Knight at ninatyler@google.com; Rogers & Cowan, Michael Fullem at mfullem@rogersandcowan.com; Network Entertainment, Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, trevor@networkentertainment.ca