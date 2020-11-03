Rob Steele donates shares of AutoCanada Inc. to a registered charity

DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Robert G. Steele announces that today, through his company Steele Auto Investments Limited, he has donated 17,391 common shares of AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada") (TSX: ACQ), representing approximately 0.06% of those outstanding, to a Canadian registered charity.

The donation reduces Mr. Steele's control, together with presumed joint actors pursuant to securities legislation, from 10.04% to below 10% of the outstanding AutoCanada shares. Subject to the regulatory limitations, Mr. Steele may increase or decrease his direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over shares of AutoCanada in the normal course of his investment activities.

Mr. Steele's donation of securities is part of a $2 million gift in support of the recipient charity.

For further information, including a copy of the 62-103F1 report (also filed on SEDAR):

SOURCE Rob Steele

For further information: REF: Rob Steele, 8 Basinview Drive, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia B3B 1G4, Tel: (902) 454-3185