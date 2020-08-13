Rob Steele Announces Investment in AutoCanada Inc.

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Robert G. Steele announces that today, through his company Steele Auto Investments Limited, he has acquired 24,000 common shares of AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada") (TSX: ACQ) through facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $17.25 per share for aggregate consideration of $414,000.

Following such acquisition, Mr. Steele, together with presumed joint actors pursuant to applicable securities legislation, controls 2,756,455 shares representing 10.04% of the outstanding AutoCanada shares.

These shares were acquired for investment purposes. From time to time, Mr. Steele may increase or decrease his direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over the shares in the normal course of his investment activities. For further information, including a copy of the 62-103F1 report (also filed on SEDAR):

SOURCE Rob Steele

For further information: REF: Rob Steele, 8 Basinview Drive, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia B3B 1G4, Tel: (902) 454-3185