Rob Shull appointed as partner in HKA's Toronto office to enhance forensic accounting and commercial damages services in Canada

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announces that Rob Shull has joined its Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) practice as a Partner based in Toronto.

Rob is an expert with more than twenty-five years of professional experience helping clients with complex financial modeling, data capture, damage quantification, and administration of class action litigation. He has conducted numerous assignments related to allegations of management and employee fraud where he has provided sound, reliable quantification of damages in matters across a variety of industries.

Rob specializes in contract compliance, investigations, litigation support, damage and lost profit calculations across various industries, including construction, financial services, retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and municipal, provincial, and federal government.

Rob has experience preparing expert reports for matters heard in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and the Supreme Court of Canada. He has testified as a qualified expert in commercial litigation and arbitration matters in Ontario.

"We are excited to welcome Rob to the HKA team as we expand our Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages practice throughout Canada. Rob's extensive experience will significantly enhance our FACD team's capabilities. We look forward to working closely with him."

-- said Rick Moffat, Partner, Head of Operations, Canada.

Before joining HKA, Rob was a Managing Director, Forensics and Disputes at PwC. He is a Certified Forensic Investigator with the Association of Certified Forensic Investigators ACFI of Canada, Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF®) by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants AICPA in the United States, and a Certified Professional/Public Accountant (CPA) in both Canada and the United States. Rob holds a Diploma in Investigative and Forensic Accounting (DIFA) from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce (BComm) in Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan.

HKA's FACD experts have extensive experience advising clients on the accounting, economic, and financial impacts of complex matters. The firm's experts serve clients by analyzing issues related to various disputes, including breach of contract, intellectual property (IP), shareholder, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, HKA undertakes fraud, forensic, and regulatory investigations.

HKA is the leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services.

HKA brings a proud record of excellent service and high achievement to bear on today's challenges. As trusted independent consultants, experts, and advisors, we help clients manage disputes, risk, and uncertainty on complex contracts and challenging projects. Our advice is impartial, incisive, and authoritative.

We work with government agencies, local authorities, contractors, legal firms, and other professional service providers, as well as owners and operators, financial institutions, and insurers. HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries.

HKA has in excess of 1,000 experts, consultants, and advisors across 45+ offices in 17 countries with the skills and experience that are essential to get to the heart of even the most complex issues.

For more information about HKA, visit hka.com

