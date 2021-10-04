Roamly launches partnership with Spinnaker Insurance Company to introduce first of its kind insurance products for RV rentals

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Outdoorsy , the most-trusted global online recreational vehicle rental and outdoor travel marketplace, today announced the partnership of its insurtech business Roamly with Spinnaker Insurance Company, a national property and casualty insurer licensed in 50 states and rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, wholly owned by Hippo Holdings Inc. The partnership allows Roamly to offer RV owners year round protection through their proprietary suite of insurance products.

Roamly provides digital insurance products for RV owners, eliminating the commercial exclusion clause that traditionally prevents online rental activity. Roamly's mission to solve for more than just affordable RV insurance is enabled by Spinnaker, with a range of services that are best suited for customizing products to fit for modern consumer needs. Through the partnership, Roamly will now offer policies that are tailored to fit its growing customer base of RV owners across the country who rent through the Outdoorsy platform or simply own an RV.

With today's launch, Roamly's proprietary RV insurance products are available in Utah, Colorado, and Arizona. Tweet this

"Our goal is to offer turn-key solutions for our customers to help cover all of their insurance needs. Through this new product offering, made possible by a partnership with Spinnaker, we're going to be able to bring customers even more benefits and savings," said Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins.

In partnering with Spinnaker, Roamly will provide an end-to-end offering to cover RV renters both on and off the Outdoorsy platform. Spinnaker's platform enables Roamly to underwrite and sell insurance policies for RV owners from the initial application all the way through the handling of a claim. The partnership marks Spinnaker's entrance into the fast growing sector of RVs, and supports Roamly's position as a leading provider of RV insurance — an area of the industry that has been lacking modern coverage and tailored policies fit for the customer.

"At Spinnaker, we're an insurance-first company that deeply understands risk. Our insurance and technology solutions deliver a range of services that help high-growth businesses like Outdoorsy reach their full potential," said Spinnaker's President and CEO Torben Ostergaard. "With this partnership, Outdoorsy's insurance platform, Roamly, is able to optimize their insurance operations and become more profitable and viable over time."

"We are excited to partner with Spinnaker to continue to bring tailored insurance policies to RV owners," said Roamly's Chief Insurance Officer Aaron Ammar. "This new partnership allows us to further serve our customers with our own 'rent ready' product and with better pricing that enables rentals on marketplace platforms."

With today's launch, Roamly's proprietary RV insurance products are available in Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, with additional states rolling out soon. These dedicated products add to Roamly's suite of insurance products, including RV, homeowners and automobile insurance, already available across the United States,

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and travel while we empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. For more information, visit www.outdoorsy.com .

About Roamly

Roamly Insurance Group (Roamly) is owned by Outdoorsy, one of the largest and most trusted online marketplaces for RVs. Roamly is the first RV-focused insurtech in the world, unlocking RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Our insurance provides the clarity that owners need to ensure their vehicles are affirmatively allowed to be rented on platforms like Outdoorsy. For more information, visit www.roamly.com .

About Spinnaker

Spinnaker Insurance Company is a national property and casualty insurer rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. With the ability to offer admitted insurance products in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Spinnaker utilizes program administrators and managing general agents to access niche markets, focusing on short-tail business (with an emphasis on homeowners, renters, and small commercial), certain specialty lines, and fronting opportunities. Learn more at www.spinnakerins.com .

Spinnaker is wholly owned by Hippo Holdings Inc. For more information, including licensing information, visit www.hippo.com .

SOURCE Outdoorsy

For further information: Media contacts: Andrea Collins / Courtney Klosterman, [email protected]; Clare Walsh, [email protected], www.outdoorsy.com

Related Links

www.outdoorsy.com

