Roam & Onlia Insurance team up to bring personalized insurance to car subscriptions in Ontario

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Onlia Insurance™, a foremost digital insurance provider in Ontario, has teamed up with Roam™, Canada's premier car subscription service. The partnership aims to offer car subscribers personalized insurance rates and a streamlined checkout experience.

Roam's car subscriptions are a new, pay-as-you-go alternative to leasing or buying a car. In addition to a vehicle, subscribers get insurance, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and other benefits included in their subscription plans. Until this partnership with Onlia, Roam subscribers paid a blanket insurance rate regardless of their driving and insurance history. Now rates will be personalized on Roam's website during the subscription booking process.

"Navigating the complexities of car insurance can be daunting, especially for those unfamiliar with the terms and conditions of insurance policies. Onlia simplifies this process by offering bespoke digital insurance that is easy to understand and tailored to the specific needs of Roam subscribers," said Apoorv Gupta, Founder of Roam. "Through this partnership, Roam continues its mission of delivering best-in-class service thanks to Onlia's digital-first approach and focus on simplifying insurance."

Onlia is excited by the relationship with Roam, adding that it is the perfect opportunity to expand the Onlia insurance offering to Roam subscribers in a quick and digital way, offering them access to a car without the hassles and long-term commitments of car ownership.

"We're also thrilled to work together to empower Ontarians and newcomers to Ontario to pursue their dreams without stressing about spending their savings to have access to a vehicle and spending valuable time in finding the right insurance," said Fleur Dujardin, President of Onlia. "Our digital-first approach and focus on simplifying insurance makes us the perfect partner for Roam."

In addition to being the most hassle-free and flexible way to get a car, Roam is known for its best-in-class customer service, reflected by the many 5-star reviews from subscribers. By partnering with Onlia, Roam hopes to provide its members with an even more elevated experience by personalizing their insurance rates based on their driving records.

As part of the partnership, Onlia and Roam will be launching a range of exclusive discounts designed specifically for Roam's members and Onlia's customers. Make sure you follow Onlia and Roam on their social channels to stay updated.

About Onlia Insurance

Onlia offers innovative digital home and auto insurance to Canadians. Onlia's mission is to bring clarity, simplicity and utility to auto and home insurance. Because Canadians want great coverage without complication — and no matter what turns life takes, to feel supported along the way.

Onlia was launched in 2018, as a joint venture between Achmea, the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial, a Canadian-based financial holding company.

About Roam Car Subscriptions

Roam Car subscriptions work similarly to other subscription models, like music: you pay one monthly fee that grants you access to a car (or music) that you can use as you please.

Once you no longer need the car (or music), you can terminate the contract or upgrade/downgrade to a different car category/type that better suits your needs.

This gives you the advantage of leasing/buying a car (your own personal car) without a prolonged financial commitment, depreciation or the hassle of vehicle maintenance in a single, convenient monthly plan.

