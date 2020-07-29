Road Trips and Time Spent Outdoors Tied to Higher Happiness Levels, According to New Survey Results

According to findings from Outdoorsy's first in a series of Road to Wellness national surveys , conducted on July 7 in order to obtain real-time perspective on outdoor travel sentiment, nearly 100% of North Americans (94%) reported they are happier and healthier when spending time outdoors.

"We had always believed that time spent outdoors has a positive effect on an individual's wellbeing, but with this survey we learned more about the wellness benefits attributed to time spent outdoors with family," said Jen Young, Outdoorsy's Co-founder and CMO.

Outdoorsy's Road to Wellness survey, which included 1,400 North Americans, found that:

The open road is a welcome relief: 71% of respondents who had to cancel their summer travel plans are now considering alternative vacation options, such as a road trip, as a result of COVID-19

For those with the flexibility to work from the road, a change of scenery doesn't have to tap into vacation days. Results from the survey found two factors that typically prevent North Americans from hitting the road — not having enough time off work (36%) and high gas prices (43%) — are now an advantage for the majority of individuals working from home, especially with gas prices at historic lows.

"The survey found an overwhelmingly positive sentiment to family road travel and anecdotal reports found that family ties were strengthened in direct correlation to the amount of time a family spends together in nature," Young said. "We are seeing more and more people enjoy the silver linings from this unique and challenging time as they head for the open road to reconnect with themselves, their families, and the benefits of the outdoors."

Overall, 88% of survey respondents say they want to incorporate the outdoors into their daily routine more often.

View additional findings of Outdoorsy's Road to Wellness survey here or book your next road trip at Outdoorsy.com.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

The Outdoorsy Road to Wellness Survey was conducted July 7, 2020. Respondents were made up of 1,000 Americans and 400 Canadians, with an MOE of 2.62%.

ABOUT OUTDOORSY

