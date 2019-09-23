RNC Minerals Announces Management Appointments

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) ("RNC") is pleased to announce the following appointments: Graeme Sloan as Managing Director, Australian Operations, Johnna Muinonen as President, Dumont Nickel, and Alger St-Jean as Executive Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, Dumont Nickel. These changes have been made to make RNC a stronger company and better align our people to maximize the value of each of the assets within our portfolio.

In his role as Managing Director of RNC's Australian operations, Graeme Sloan has overall responsibility for the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville Gold Operation and is leading the initiative to realize the inherent synergies resulting from integration of these assets to create a stronger, lower cost operation. Over the course of his 40-year career in mining operations, Graeme has an excellent track record of success in building and operating integrated mining operations. During his 5-year tenure as Chief Executive of Perseverance Corporation from 2002-2007, Graeme had overall responsibility for the construction of the Fosterville Mine and Mill.

Johnna Muinonen has been promoted to the position of President, Dumont Nickel, a division of RNC Minerals. Johnna will be responsible for the management of the Dumont joint venture. Her mandate will be to work towards identifying and implementing the best strategy to maximize the value of RNC's interest in the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project. Johnna has over 20-years mining industry experience, primarily in operational management and technical processing roles. Prior to joining RNC in 2010, she was a member of the capital project group at Vale Inco and Project Leader for the Vale ultramafic nickel project. Johnna is a Professional Engineer registered with the Professional Engineers of Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University.

Alger St-Jean has been appointed to the position Executive Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, Dumont Nickel. Alger will be responsible for leading the geology and exploration team at Dumont as well as continuing his lead role with the Dumont sustainable development group. Previously, he served as Vice President, Exploration of RNC Minerals (since April 2007). Prior to joining RNC, Alger was a Senior Geologist for Xstrata Nickel (previously Falconbridge Limited) and was responsible for the management, design and implementation of nickel exploration programs at Falconbridge Limited. Alger is a Professional Geologist registered with the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario and holds a Master of Science degree from McGill University and a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Francis Xavier University.

About RNC Minerals

RNC is currently focused on the integration of its Beta Hunt Gold Mine with its recently acquired Higginsville Gold Operation ("HGO") in Western Australia. The robust Beta Hunt gold resource is underpinned by multiple gold shears with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length which remains open in multiple directions. The gold resource is adjacent to an existing 5 km ramp network. RNC has a 100% interest in HGO, which is comprised of a low cost 1.4 Mtpa gold mill and a substantial portfolio of gold tenements. In addition, RNC has a 28% interest in a nickel joint venture that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Dumont contains the second largest nickel reserve and ninth largest cobalt reserve in the world. RNC also owns a 24% interest in Orford Mining Corporation, a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. RNC has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of RNC, production guidance and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation and Dumont Nickel – Cobalt Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RNC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to RNC's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although RNC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and RNC disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE RNC Minerals

For further information: Rob Buchanan, Director, Investor Relations, T: (416) 363-0649, www.rncminerals.com

