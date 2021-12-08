RNAO's annual Media Awards competition now open

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists have been working diligently and around the clock to share the stories of nurses and other health-care workers on the front lines. To recognize their outstanding work, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is inviting journalists to submit their coverage on nursing and health-care reporting for its annual Media Awards competition.

"2021 has been another turbulent year where we've faced the highs and lows of an unrelenting virus that resulted in waves three and four, the emergence of new variants and an effective vaccination campaign. Amidst the challenges and successes, journalists have been there throughout, covering the many angles of this pandemic and other important topics. RNAO wants to recognize their exceptional reporting and invites them to submit their stories to our competition," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun.

"The work that journalists do is admirable and courageous. Journalism is key to keeping Ontarians informed and shedding a light on important nursing and health-care issues such as the impact of the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 vaccinations, the nursing crisis and Bill 124. We would like to honour their excellent work and let them know it is appreciated," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth.

A committee of journalists and nurses selected by RNAO, the professional association that shapes health and nursing policy, will judge stories published or broadcast in Ontario in 2021. Previous winners include journalists from Global News, CTV National News, CBC News and The Ottawa Citizen. Their work focused on understaffing in long-term care homes, anti-Black racism and the excruciating burnout and fatigue nurses are feeling during this pandemic.

Nominations for the Media Awards must be received via the online submission form no later than 5 p.m. (ET) on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Categories for the competition include:

Community newspaper

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Daily newspaper

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Radio

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Television

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Online

Best story

Best in-depth feature or series

RNAO will announce winners in spring 2022, and present this year's awards during RNAO's Annual General Meeting in June 2022. Please note that journalists may only submit one entry per person. For the complete list of criteria and to fill out an entry form, visit RNAO.ca/about/awards/media-awards. Eligible stories must have been published or broadcast during the 2021 calendar year.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For further information: Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 211, 416-408-5610, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]

