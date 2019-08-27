RMMI Corp. Announces Submission of its Response to Health Canada in Relation to Questions Regarding its Site Evidence Package

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - RMMI Corp.'s ("RMMI" or the "Company"), (CSE: RMMI) wholly-owned subsidiary Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc. ("Rocky Mountain") is pleased to advise that it provided a detailed response to a number of clarification and confirmation questions from Health Canada, in relation to its Site Evidence Package ("SEP"), which was submitted on July 10, 2019. The receipt of these detailed questions from Health Canada is a clear confirmation that an agent has been assigned to process Rocky Mountain's license application. The Company is encouraged by the expediency of this event, which occurred 35 days following Health Canada's receipt of Rocky Mountain's SEP. The Company anticipates receipt of its Licence to Produce within the next 45 business days.

RMMI continues to advance its non-brokered offering of 12% unsecured Convertible Debenture Units (the "Units" or "Unit") of RMMI at $1,000 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Offering is intended to provide the Company with additional capital to complete its Newell facility renovations by adding cultivation rooms and aeroponic equipment and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company would refer readers to RMMI's press release dated August 6, 2019 for more details on the terms of the Convertible Debenture Units.

RMMI is an Alberta based company that focuses on the production, cultivation and sale of marijuana in various forms. RMMI, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain, is a late stage applicant under the Cannabis Act (Canada) and is in the process of obtaining its license to commence cannabis production and operations. Rocky Mountain blends science with nature, using aeroponic cultivation and CO 2 extraction, and intends to produce high-purity, organic-quality cannabis and cannabis oils. RMMI's team will employ leading commercially available science and technology to maximize production yields and product quality as a low-cost producer, while reducing risk to its crops and its business.

