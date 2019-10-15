RMMI Corp. Announces Receipt of its Cultivation, Processing and Medical Sales License from Health Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - RMMI Corp. ("RMMI" or the "Company"), (CSE: RMMI) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc., has received its cultivation, processing and medical sales license (the "License") from Health Canada. The License is valid for a three-year period and renewable prior to its expiry date.

The newly licensed section of the Newell facility includes a flower room, the mother-plant room and the cloning room, as well as the necessary auxiliary rooms to support cannabis operations. RMMI will commence its test-cultivations immediately upon completion of some utility system modifications. To expedite ramp-up of its cultivation capacity, the Company designed its Newell facility to allow for continuous cannabis operations while completing the remaining seven flower rooms, which are already partially installed. RMMI will commence completion of these rooms shortly. Since the Company is now licensed by Health Canada, cultivation rooms can be added to its License through a short license-amendment process. At full production, the Newell facility is designed to produce an estimated yield of 6,000 – 7,000 kilograms per year.

Earl Connors, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMMI, stated: "The receipt of our License from Health Canada is a significant milestone in a long journey and marks the beginning of an even greater drive towards becoming an industry leader in the production of high-purity, organic-quality cannabis and cannabis oils by blending science with nature, using aeroponic cultivation systems. While we celebrate this accomplishment, it serves as a renewal of our commitment and enthusiasm to continue to execute our business strategy and create value for our shareholders, employees and stakeholders. With License in hand, RMMI will reenergize the marketing of its business strategy and Alpenglow®️ brand in the coming weeks and months."

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is an Alberta based company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc., is licensed under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to cultivate, produce and sell marijuana in various forms. Rocky Mountain blends science with nature using aeroponic cultivation and CO 2 extraction in the production of high-purity, organic-quality cannabis and cannabis oils. RMMI employs leading, commercially available science and technology to maximize production yields and product quality as a low-cost producer, while reducing risk to its crops and business.

