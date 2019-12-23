RMMI Corp. Announces Extension of Secured Notes

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - RMMI Corp. ("RMMI" or the "Company"), (CSE: RMMI) announces that it has extended the maturity date of the $1,000,000 of secured notes issued on September 13, 2019 (the "Secured Notes"). The Secured Notes' maturity date has been extended to March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019. Other terms of the Secured Notes remain unchanged. An extension fee will be accrued on January 1, 2020 and at future dates if the Secured Notes remain outstanding.

For more information on our facility and its technology, please visit: www.rmmi.ca

About RMMI Corp.

RMMI is an Alberta based company that focuses on the production, cultivation and sale of marijuana in various forms. RMMI, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Marijuana Inc., is a late stage applicant under the Cannabis Act (Canada) and is in the process of obtaining its license to commence cannabis production and operations. Rocky Mountain blends science with nature, using aeroponic cultivation and CO 2 extraction, and intends to produce high-purity, organic-quality cannabis and cannabis oils. RMMI's team will employ leading commercially available science and technology to maximize production yields and product quality as a low-cost producer, while reducing risk to its crops and its business.

For further information: Earl Connors, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 587-392-7661