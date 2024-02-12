RMHC® Canada Unveils Family Cookbook to Support Growing Food Program

Combining the power of food and compassion, RMHC Canada, RBC Insurance and Chef Chuck Hughes aim to ensure that no family goes hungry during their journey towards healing

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - In an effort to address the pressing issue of food insecurity and support families with seriously ill children, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) Canada is proud to introduce the RMHC Family Cookbook. This heartwarming collection of recipes, straight from the kitchens of the 16 Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada, aims to provide hope and nourishment to those in need. What's more, every download of the cookbook enables a generous donation from RBC Insurance, to help feed families being supported by RMHC across the country.

In an effort to address the pressing issue of food insecurity and support families with seriously ill children, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) Canada is proud to introduce the RMHC Family Cookbook. This heartwarming collection of recipes, straight from the kitchens of the 16 Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada, aims to provide hope and nourishment to those in need (CNW Group/Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada) (CNW Group/Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada)

Recent data reveals that caring for a sick child can cost a family of five in Canada up to $20,000 in out−of−pocket expenses during the first month alone, including a staggering $5,800 on food. RMHC across Canada helps to alleviate both the financial and emotional stress on families by providing critical meal programming to ensure families are nourished for long days at the hospital by their child's bedside.

"Access to meal programs is a critical need for families with seriously ill or injured children being treated at one of Canada's paediatric hospitals, second only to the need for accommodation," said Kate Horton, CEO of RMHC Canada. "We have witnessed a surge in demand for meal programs across the 34 RMHC programs from coast-to-coast-to-coast. In response, we have introduced new initiatives to ensure that families can enjoy fresh and nourishing meals in a way that best suits their needs, as they navigate some of their most challenging days."

After accommodations, food has become the most in-demand support program at RMHC across Canada. In fact, in 2023 RMHC provided 44 per cent more meals to families than the year prior. Beyond providing essential resources to alleviate some of the financial pressure on families, RMHC also alleviates the mental burden of meal planning and logistics, offering thoughtful programs for parents and siblings to experience moments of respite.

"RBC Insurance and RMHC Canada share a joint commitment to supporting individuals and families during what are often unexpected circumstances and difficult times," says Adam Mamdani, Vice President, Proprietary Distribution, RBC Insurance, "We're proud to be a National Mission Partner of RMHC Canada and enable support through the RBC Family Wellness Program, which helps to meet the growing demand for wellness and support programs like food programming.

While RMHC can accommodate up to 554 families each night across the country, the reality is that 4 out of 5 families are unable to receive support from a Ronald McDonald due to lack of space. This underscores the urgency and importance of initiatives like the RMHC Family Cookbook.

THE RMHC FAMILY COOKBOOK

To meet the growing demand for food support, Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room programs have been expanding support to enhance food accessibility for families facing long days at the hospital. Across the country, these include employing professional chefs in Ronald McDonald House kitchens, offering to-go meals and baked goods, food delivery to hospital units, and even providing a fully stocked commercial kitchen for families to bond over preparing their own meals together.

Renowned Canadian restaurateur and TV personality, Chef Chuck Hughes, has graciously contributed his expertise to the cookbook, sharing his own signature recipe: a hearty chicken stew with dumplings that promises to warm the hearts of the entire family.

"Sharing a meal with your family provides more than just sustenance; it nourishes the soul. That's why the food program at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada is vital. Parents no longer have to worry about the operating hours of the hospital's coffee stand or what they will feed their kids. They can simply cherish that precious time together when they need it the most. By supporting the RMHC Family Cookbook, we can ensure that no family goes hungry during their journey towards healing and hope," said Chef Hughes.

To support this incredible cause, simply download the RMHC Family Cookbook to enable a donation to RMHC Canada from RBC Insurance up to $250,000, helping to feed families as they care for their sick child.

To download the cookbook, click here.

For more information about RMHC Canada, please visit www.RMHCCanada.ca or follow @RMHCcanada on social media.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada )

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 18 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada

For further information: Lauren Khalil, Communications Supervisor, RMHC Canada