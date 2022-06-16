CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - RMG Inc., the parent company of RMG Advertising and RMG Loyalty, announced today that Brad Wolff has been promoted to COO of the company, and Kate Booth has been appointed President of the RMG Loyalty division, which manages the AIR MILES Incentives business solution.

As Co-Founder, Brad has been integral to the launch, development, and growth of RMG. Having helped steer it from a start-up to a major national player with operations across Canada, Brad's new role as COO leverages his strategic strength and talent for bringing different parts of the organization to work together.

Brad will play a vital role in guiding the RMG Advertising and RMG Loyalty businesses into the future. His ability to ask the right questions and create focus and accountability in complex situations will be invaluable in taking the organization to the next level.

Kate has been with RMG for over 13 years, and she has driven significant business growth during that time. Unequaled as a business development executive, she has progressively taken on greater responsibilities with the RMG Loyalty division and made valuable contributions in her growing senior leadership role.

Kate has an incredible vision for the business, strategic insight, and a passion for making things happen! She will be responsible for growing the largest division in the company and significantly increasing its scope and value over the next few years.

"The RMG leadership team is incredibly proud of these two executives," said Claudio Rodrigues, CEO of RMG. "Brad and Kate's business, advertising, and loyalty industry acumen are unparalleled. Combined with their vision, passion, and fierce determination they are ideally suited to take our business into our next 20 years and beyond."

RMG Inc.

RMG Inc. was founded in 2002 and is the parent company of two distinct lines of business: RMG Loyalty and RMG Advertising. RMG is proud to be celebrating 20 years of providing loyalty and geo-targeted advertising solutions to help companies across Canada grow and achieve their goals.

RMG Loyalty (AIR MILES Incentives)

AIR MILES Incentives, managed by RMG Loyalty, makes it possible for eligible businesses of all sizes to leverage the AIR MILES® Reward Program to grow their business. By adopting this established and highly valued national rewards program, AIR MILES Incentives Partners gain a unique competitive advantage, grow revenue, build loyalty, enhance customer relationships, and more.

The RMG Loyalty team draws on over 200 years of combined expertise in building customized reward programs for businesses in multiple industries, including B2C, B2B, and e-commerce (including a Shopify integration).

To learn more, visit www.airmilesincentives.ca.

® ™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Retail Media Group Inc.

RMG Advertising

RMG Advertising, a division of RMG, is a leading provider of location-based marketing solutions that enhance data-driven decisions for businesses in numerous industries. This leading-edge solution improves marketing strategies and campaign performance by helping retail or online businesses understand their audience's real-life movements and behaviours.

To learn more, visit www.rmgadvertising.com.

SOURCE RMG Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Judi Bastable, Director of Marketing, [email protected], 613.854.7144