RMC Group of Companies continues to grow its presence in the Alberta market

PICTURE BUTTE, AB and EDMONTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The RMC Group of Companies ("The RMC Group") have announced the purchase of Noble Concrete ("Noble") to further expand their presence in the rural Ready-Mix market. The RMC Group will acquire Noble's assets and will retain all staff and customer contracts. Noble will continue to operate under the Noble Concrete brand.

Noble Concrete offers an exciting opportunity for The RMC Group to strengthen and expand its service offerings. The expanded business will now provide service to southern Alberta through the 3 new plant locations: Picture Butte, Vulcan, and Claresholm.

"The strategic acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to the Alberta marketplace. We look forward to expanding our service offerings in Southern Alberta and building on the outstanding business foundation Noble Concrete has developed over the last 45 years," says The RMC Group's CEO Rod Taverner.

About RMC Group

RMC Group of Companies Ltd., headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta is a regional leader in building materials and operates in four main business segments: Ready-Mix concrete, Aggregates, Dry Bulk Transportation and Logistics, and Building Solutions and Products which includes precast concrete, concrete sealing and residential foundation brackets. RMC Group employs approximately 500 people throughout Western Canada.

About Noble Concrete

Founded in 1970 by Tom Caruso, Noble Concrete provides ready mix concrete, portable plant options, and an aggregate division. Noble's rich history comes from strong community and customer connections and collaboration with long-standing partnerships.

