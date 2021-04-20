RMA's GCOR XV Virtual Conference Offers Insights into 'Navigating the New Normal'

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- RMA's upcoming Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk conference (GCOR XV) will prepare risk managers for the challenges of a new economic landscape—a world that will feel the effects of COVID-19 long after the end of the pandemic, yet which also confronts rapid and massive change unlike any time in history.

Centered on the theme of "Navigating the New Normal," the June 7-10 virtual conference is a must for anyone desiring to learn more about managing operational risk at this pivotal time, when emerging issues related to cybersecurity, climate, AI and machine learning, and ESG are reaching critical mass and demanding attention.

This year's GCOR, the only conference of its type developed by practitioners for practitioners, offers numerous sessions featuring actionable frameworks, best practices, and ideas for operational risk challenges such as:

ESG Policy and Disclosures.

Assessing and Measuring Climate Risk.

Fintech Partnerships and Other Third-Party Relationships.

Operational Resiliency in the Face of Emerging Risks.

The Convergence of Reputational Risk with Cyber and Geopolitical Risk.

There will also be keynote sessions that put the aspects of our new normal into context. For example, Wharton professor and trend spotter Mauro Guillen, author of 2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything, will address the specific impacts these trends will have on financial institutions.

GCOR XV will also include a Women in Risk panel featuring the career perspectives of three top risk executives: Amanda Norton, Chief Risk Officer, Wells Fargo; Jodi Richard, Chief Risk Officer, U.S. Bank; and Helga Houston, Chief Risk Officer, Huntington Bank.

The above is only a small representation of the comprehensive agenda at the GCOR XV Virtual Conference, which, as always, will focus on best practices in governance and compliance and offer valuable peer-sharing capabilities. For further information and to register, please click here.

"GCOR XV is no less than a gathering of the top thought leaders in operational risk discussing the most pressing operational risk challenges confronting the industry," said Edward J. DeMarco, Jr., RMA's General Counsel and Director of Operational Risk Management. "I highly recommend this event to anyone with a desire to understand and respond to the trends shaping the financial services industry and the diverse stakeholders it serves."

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

For further information: Stephen Krasowski, [email protected], 215-446-4095 or Frank Devlin, [email protected], 215-446-4137, http://www.rmahq.org

Related Links

http://www.rmahq.org

