RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference To Focus On LIBOR, Cyber Risk, And The Credit Cycle

William C. Taylor to advise on leading at a time of disruption at RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Leading banking industry experts will share their experiences regarding LIBOR risk management, disruption, and CECL, as well as their views on changes to the current credit cycle, at RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency, New Orleans, La., October 27-29, 2019.

William C. Taylor, agenda-setting writer, speaker, and entrepreneur, will be a keynote speaker, outlining the best ways to manage disruption trends in the banking industry.

The conference will also feature sessions on topics such as artificial intelligence, reputation risk, mergers and acquisitions, and third-party risk management.

"With renewed industry focus on banking and disruption, we are excited to have William Taylor as a keynote speaker at the conference. He has real-world experience with regard to how companies need to prepare for disruptions of any kind," said RMA Director of Member Relations Bill Loftus.

For more information and to register, visit https://landing.rmahq.org/rmaconf2019/landing-2063L-3104NH.html.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific.

