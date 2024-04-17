RIZON Truck Enters Canadian Market with its Groundbreaking Electric Class 4 and 5 Vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - RIZON, a commercial electric truck brand developed and manufactured by Daimler Truck, a leader in innovative transportation solutions, proudly announces the Canadian launch of its electric Class 4 and 5 vehicles. Available for order starting in June 2024, this state-of-the-art electric vehicle represents a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and revolutionizing the transportation landscape in North America.

RIZON Class 4 and 5 all electric Truck. (CNW Group/RIZON) RIZON Class 4 and 5 all electric truck launching into Canada. (CNW Group/RIZON)

In Canada, there is a growing market for sustainable solutions for fleet operators as well as owner operators. Through incentive programs and the Canadian Governments' goal to reach zero emissions by 2050, businesses are looking into alternative fuel solutions for their business. RIZON all-electric trucks provide a perfect solution to day-to-day operations with charging ports that work in any charging station already built and installed for cars. This makes deliveries convenient and sustainable, allowing your business to utilize your vehicle all day wherever your work takes you.

Designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly commercial vehicles, RIZON trucks combine advanced technology with unparalleled performance. Ideal for urban transportation, they offer fleets an efficient and environmentally conscious solution for their needs. With zero tailpipe emissions, reduced operating costs, and uncompromising reliability, this vehicle sets a new standard for sustainable business solutions.

Key RIZON features:

Zero-Emission Operation: Powered by Canada's clean energy sources, RIZON helps businesses reduce their carbon footprint and comply with stringent environmental regulations.

Powered by clean energy sources, RIZON helps businesses reduce their carbon footprint and comply with stringent environmental regulations. Versatile Design : Engineered to adapt to various applications, such as dry van, refrigeration, hauling, amongst other platforms, our electric vehicle offers flexible configurations and customizable options to meet the unique requirements of different industries, including logistics, sanitation, utilities, and more. Available PTOs expand the range of possible applications.

: Engineered to adapt to various applications, such as dry van, refrigeration, hauling, amongst other platforms, our electric vehicle offers flexible configurations and customizable options to meet the unique requirements of different industries, including logistics, sanitation, utilities, and more. Available PTOs expand the range of possible applications. Built for Business: Equipped with cutting-edge safety features, intelligent telematics system, and modern driver appointments, our electric vehicle delivers enhanced driver comfort, productivity, and fleet management capabilities.

Equipped with cutting-edge safety features, intelligent telematics system, and modern driver appointments, our electric vehicle delivers enhanced driver comfort, productivity, and fleet management capabilities. Reliable Performance: With long-lasting battery technology, AC and DC charging, and an industry leading warranty, RIZON electric vehicles ensure optimal performance and reliability, enabling businesses to maximize uptime and productivity.

"As pioneers in sustainable transport solutions, Daimler Truck is thrilled to introduce RIZON to the Canadian market," said Alexander Voets, General Manager Velocity EV, "its innovative design, reliable performance, and backing of leading commercial vehicle dealers, RIZON is a game-changer for businesses seeking to reduce their environmental impact and embrace a cleaner, more sustainable future."

To support the creation of a greener footprint in Canada, up to $75,000 of Federally supported Government grants and an additional Provincial grant is available at the point-of-sale to Canadian businesses and to organizations for the purchase or lease of RIZON Trucks. Provinces such as in British Columbia and Quebec offer additional incentives.

To celebrate RIZON's entrance to the Canadian market, we will be exhibiting at booth 5358 at Truck World on April 18-20 in Mississauga, ON to display and promote this new state of the art product within the Canadian platform. You can also contact our dealers in Western Canada (Velocity Truck Centres) or Eastern Canada (GLOBOCAM) to book a test drive or demo of the new product. Sales will be available to start in June 2024.

Learn more about RIZON Trucks https://www.rizontruck.com/

About RIZON:

RIZON is Daimler Truck's ninth, and newest, brand and represents its dedication to zero-emission transportation. The brand and its trucks were announced to the public for the first time during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May of 2023, in Anaheim, California.

The class 4 and 5 medium-duty battery-electric vehicles, ranging from 15,995 up to 17,995 lbs. in gross vehicle weight (GVW), can run from 70 -110 miles (M size variant with 2 battery packs) to 110 -160 miles (L size variant with 3 battery packs) on a single charge*.

RIZON trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems: DC Fast Charging (via CCS1 connector), and less expensive Level 2 AC Charging (via J1772 connector). This flexibility means customers can expect to charge their truck today while being ready for DC Fast chargers in the future.

SOURCE RIZON

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: RIZON: Communications Team for RIZON: [email protected]