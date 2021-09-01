Rix.GG announces the appointment CEO Jan Hoffmann

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation and owned subsidiary of X1 Esports and Entertainment, announces the appointment of Jan Hoffmann as Chief Executive Officer.

Former CEO Jamie Lewis led Rix.GG through a strong first year of growth, and Hoffmann will be setting an ambitious plan for the organisation leading the company into year two.



"I'm fully confident in Jan's abilities to take Rix.GG to the next phase. His track record and experience in the esports industry will be an invaluable asset for the company going forward," said Lewis, Founder of Rix.GG.

Adding: "I look forward to seeing Rix.GG reach new highs under Jan's leadership and can't wait to see the path we take to the very top."

Most recently, Hoffmann was the Chief Operating Officer at Rix.GG. Prior to that role, he was the Head of Team Operations at FNATIC. He was a Coach and in a management role for FNATIC from 2016 to 2020 and has been involved in the professional esports industry for the past 10 years, including time as a professional player for mousesports.

Jan Hoffmann, CEO, said: "I started my journey with Rix.GG in January this year and can for sure say that this team is special and one of the most dedicated groups of people I have ever worked with. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this team further in what is already an incredible journey to accomplish our goal of becoming a competitive and inclusive Tier 1 organisation in esports. I want to thank everyone at Rix.GG and X1 Esports & Entertainment for their support and especially Jamie for giving me the opportunity and the trust to continue building on our success so far. I am very excited for the challenge ahead and to speak about the amazing things our team has been working on behind the scenes very soon."

Lewis will remain involved with Rix.GG in his official role as founder, supporting the transition and acting as an advisor moving forward.

#GatherTheStorm

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Rix.GG is an owned subsidiary of X1 Esports and Entertainment LTD. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg



About X1 Esports and Entertainment LTD.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd is a portfolio company of synergistic assets operating in the Esports industry. The company acquired Rix.GG in early 2021 and plans to expand upon its existing portfolio of assets via a combination of organic and inorganic growth. Learn more at https://www.x1esports.gg/

SOURCE Rix.GG

For further information: Press Contact: Jorden Dakin-White, Head of PR and Content, Rix.GG, [email protected], +44-(0)-7484-192-719