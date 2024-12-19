Rivian owners receive three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Canada's comprehensive audio entertainment offering

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today SiriusXM Canada announced that electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has launched SiriusXM's audio entertainment experience to all new and existing Rivian R1T and R1S models.

The collaboration, which directly integrates SiriusXM into Rivian's in-vehicle software, will deliver owners intuitive, user-friendly control over the best 24/7 audio entertainment on the market. All new and existing Rivian owners will be able to opt in and activate a three-month SiriusXM trial subscription directly on their vehicle's centre display.

"Rivian is transforming the automotive industry with a cutting-edge lineup of software-focused electric vehicles, which are designed to provide owners with a unique and personalized experience," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "We are thrilled to partner with Rivian, and to help Rivian customers get closer to the music and entertainment they love, continuing to connect listeners wherever they go."

"At Rivian, our focus is on continually enhancing the ownership experience by evolving our vehicles with software updates," said Wassym Bensaid, Chief Software Officer at Rivian. "This collaboration with SiriusXM brings a digital integration that offers a smooth and intuitive experience, available to owners through a simple over-the-air update."

The trial subscription includes SiriusXM Canada's full lineup of varied content, plus access to SiriusXM outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in the home.

SiriusXM features hundreds of live channels plus thousands of hours of recorded on-demand content and podcasts. The platform offers personalized "For You" recommendations and the ability to access related content, allowing listeners to discover more of the programming they love.

SiriusXM's music channels are expertly curated, ad-free, and deliver an exceptionally wide array of audio choices for listeners. Covering every genre across many decades, channels feature popular tracks and deep cuts from popular artists, as well as introduce listeners to new and emerging musicians and bands. Artist-branded channels from Hall of Fame and iconic talent feature original content that can't be heard anywhere else. SiriusXM's concept-based channels, such as Road Trip Radio and Yacht Rock Radio, or its many activity and mood-based channels, are designed to deliver a personalized music experience that fits the moment.

SiriusXM offers the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio, news from around the country and the world from many sources and political perspectives, the scoop on the latest from the world of entertainment, hours of stand-up by the funniest comics and more.

For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit www.siriusxm.ca. For more information on Rivian, visit www.rivian.com.

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X (formerly Twitter), on Instagram and on YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

