RiverTV Announces CBC/Radio-Canada English - and French - Language Channels Now Added to Core Package!

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - RiverTV ( www.Rivertv.ca ), Canada's first live TV and on-demand streaming channel platform, is thrilled to announce that it has added CBC/Radio-Canada's English and French-language local channels, as well as Canada's leading all-news channels CBC News Network and ICI RDI, to RiverTV's core package. All of these channels are available today, and will let Canadians coast to coast enjoy the full slate of CBC/Radio-Canada programming in drama, news, sports, documentaries and more.

The RiverTV monthly core-package subscription remains unchanged at $16.99, making what is already Canada's best-value TV streaming service even better.

In addition, documentary Channel, ICI ARTV and ICI Explora will be available on RiverTV's Add-Ons section.

"RiverTV is excited to include the CBC/Radio-Canada suite of channels in our lineup," said Alexei Tchernobrivets, CEO of VMedia Inc., the parent company of RiverTV. "Canada's national public broadcaster is an essential element of any TV package, and we are delighted to add CBC/Radio-Canada English and French channels featuring outstanding shows, news and sports events in both official languages."

In addition to the leading English-and French-language all-news channels CBC News Network and ICI RDI, subscribers will also be able to enjoy the CBC/Radio-Canada channels local to them, featuring top shows including Coroner, The Great Canadian Baking Show, Murdoch Mysteries, The National and Still Standing, as well as ICI Radio-Canada Télé's top shows which include District 31, Tout le monde en parle, En direct de l'univers, Toute la vie, La Facture and Infoman.

Subscribers will also be able to add documentary Channel, which offers the best documentaries from Canada and around the world, ICI ARTV, the only French-language specialty network dedicated to arts & culture, and ICI Explora, a specialty channel focussed on health, science, the environment and nature, also in French.

"CBC/Radio-Canada as Canada's national public broadcaster is highly valued by Canadians coast to coast," said George Burger, COO of RiverTV. "Cord cutters as well as traditional TV subscribers can now enjoy CBC/Radio-Canada channels live and on demand on their favourite streaming devices on RiverTV, Canada's most accessible and affordable live TV and VOD platform!"

The RiverTV basic package lineup is now up to 38 channels, including a great mix of top-rated shows and movies on local Global TV stations, CHCH-TV, W Network, Showcase, Teletoon, YTV, Treehouse, HISTORY®, Adult Swim, Family, Slice, Smithsonian Channel Canada, Crime & Investigation and many more. RiverTV also offers almost 100 add-on channels including Nick+, Hollywood Suite, Super Channel, a growing lineup of French-language channels from Canada and around the world, and many multicultural selections.

RiverTV is Canada's first virtual broadcasting distribution undertaking, or vBDU. Like conventional BDUs including VMedia TV and those operated by the major telcos and cablecos, RiverTV aggregates top specialty channels from leading Canadian programming groups including Corus, Blue Ant Media, Channel Zero and Wildbrain, as well as a variety of US channels.

However, unlike conventional BDUs, RiverTV uniquely offers cable-free live and on demand TV without costly set-top-boxes or cumbersome wires, or contracts, or hidden costs or fees - just instant app-based access to a high quality collection of popular channels featuring news, lifestyle and entertainment, reality and children's programming.

Targeted at cord-cutting Canadians and those looking for a more affordable live TV solution, especially millennials and families with young children, RiverTV can be viewed on the platform of your choice including Roku players, Roku TV™ models, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Edition smart TV, Apple TV, iOS (mobile and tablet), Android (mobile and tablet) and Android TV devices, as well as on our browser version at www.rivertv.ca .

ABOUT RIVERTV

River TV, a VMedia Platform, is the first Canadian live TV and on-demand streaming channel provider, or virtual broadcasting distribution undertaking (vBDU), with 38 top channels including a slate of US streaming channels, featuring thousands of hours of original programming. The affordable RiverTV package includes a great lineup of your favourite channels and programming content from Global, CBC, CBC News Network, CHCH-TV, W Network, Showcase, Teletoon, Treehouse, HISTORY®, Adult Swim, Slice, YTV, MovieTime, Crime & Investigation, National Geographic, Silver Screen and more, plus exclusive US streaming channels including Cheddar, DrinkTV, Law & Crime, Newsy and REVOLT. RiverTV also features many a la carte channels and add on packages, including Hollywood Suite, Super Channel, Nick+ and lots more. Visit www.rivertv.ca.

ABOUT VMEDIA

VMedia is Canada's leading independent telecom and broadcasting company available coast to coast, offering unlimited Internet, TV, Home Phone and Home Security services. VMedia's mission is to provide the most affordable prices, the best choice and flexibility, dedicated consumer advocacy and ongoing service innovation. Recognized as an innovation leader in the industry, VMedia was the first to launch numerous consumer-friendly service and packaging features, and is a pioneer in the development of live TV streaming solutions and IPTV broadcast technology, offering easy and affordable choice and access to favourite TV entertainment. Visit www.vmedia.ca .

