Rival Group and Angus Reid Group Merge to Create Canada's Largest Independent Research Company

New $60-million entity combines Canadian ownership, cutting-edge technology, and research excellence to lead North America's insights industry

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a major milestone for the North American market research sector, Rival Group and Angus Reid Group (ARG) are merging to form the largest Canadian-owned independent market research company, with projected annual revenues exceeding $60 million and operations across five major cities in Canada and the United States. ARG is joining Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights, which will operate as independent brands under the Rival Group umbrella.

This move creates a visionary North American research powerhouse that uniquely brings together three critical pillars of the modern research value chain — proprietary technology, high-quality research panels, and expert consulting — in one integrated group. At a time when businesses face rising uncertainty and tighter decision cycles, Rival Group is designed to deliver faster, clearer insights with greater value. Each operating company retains its unique focus and gains access to shared corporate services, enabling them to scale faster and deliver stronger outcomes for our clients.

"With ARG joining Rival Group, we're building an organization that not only understands what Canadians think, but has the tools to ask, listen, and respond faster and better than anyone else in the market," said Dr. Angus Reid, who will take a strategic leadership role on the board of Rival Group. "While many in the industry are scaling back, we're scaling up by delivering a new kind of research company: one that owns the tools, the data, and the expertise to keep clients ahead of the curve."

"By owning our technology, our panels, and our consultancy, we're uniquely positioned to offer clients a fully integrated experience ranging from agile data collection to high-impact strategic guidance," said Jennifer Reid, Co-CEO of Rival Group with responsibility for Research, Consulting and Panels. "With complete control of the process and a unified team behind it, we can deliver sharper insights with more speed, consistency and accountability than anyone else in the research space."

"Rival Technologies has been growing at over 40% year-over-year, driven by rapid advancements in AI and the introduction of intelligent agents into our platform," said Andrew Reid, Co-CEO of Rival Group with responsibility for Rival Technologies. "This merger sets the stage for powerful new offerings that directly connect our conversational technology to the Angus Reid market panels, and ensure that AI is the driving force in our company going forward."

A success story of Canadian innovation

With headquarters in Vancouver, majority Canadian ownership, and all-organic growth since 2018, the new Rival Group reflects a rare growth story: one of Canadian-led consolidation in a globalized industry. The merged business will also have offices in Toronto, New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The combined company supports more than 500 clients, including top-tier firms in consumer goods, technology, financial services, health and public affairs.

This merger unites:

Rival Technologies , developer of the leading AI-accelerated mobile-first conversational research platform





, developer of the leading AI-accelerated mobile-first conversational research platform Angus Reid Group , an internationally respected insights consultancy and panel provider





, an internationally respected insights consultancy and panel provider Reach3 Insights, an award-winning U.S.-based full-service research consultancy known for modern mobile-first conversational insight solutions

Growth with purpose

Closing May 30, the merger is a growth initiative, not a consolidation play. All three operating companies have demonstrated strong momentum in 2025, and the merger is designed to amplify that success, with no staff reductions or structural changes.

Over the next 24 months, Rival Group will focus on expanding its U.S. panel presence, deepening AI-enabled insights, and establishing a London office to further accelerate global capabilities.

Interviews are available upon request, and media b-roll is available here.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Reid

1-604-724-1242

[email protected]

About Rival Group

Rival Group is Canada's largest independent research company. Headquartered in Vancouver with offices across North America, Rival Group uniquely combines proprietary research technology, certified panels, and expert consultancy. The company delivers faster, more authentic and actionable insights to over 500 clients across industries including technology, finance, consumer goods, media & entertainment, health and public affairs by redefining how organizations connect with people. Two of its operating companies, Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights, earned spots on Greenbook's 2024 GRIT Top 10 Most Innovative Suppliers list after making the Top 50 list five years in a row.

###

SOURCE Rival Group