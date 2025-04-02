Riva Names Stéphane Zanoni as CEO, Marking a New Era of Growth

Co-Founder and Former CEO Aldo Zanoni Transitions to Executive Chairman to Support Strategic Growth.

EDMONTON, AB, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Riva International Inc. ("Riva" or the "Company"), a leader in revenue intelligence and CRM data automation, has appointed Stéphane Zanoni as its new CEO. This leadership transition positions Riva for its next phase of strategic growth, strengthening its market leadership in key industries such as financial services, life sciences, education, and manufacturing through its AI-powered platform.

Stéphane Zanoni, CEO, Riva (CNW Group/Riva International Inc)

As part of this transition, co-founder and former CEO, Aldo Zanoni, will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board of directors. He remains committed to Riva's success, shared values, and providing strategic guidance to the company.

"Riva's success is built on cutting-edge technology, resilient teams, and deep customer relationships," said Aldo Zanoni. "As co-founder, Stéphane has been instrumental in Riva's growth and the technological advancement of our products. His leadership will drive the company into its next exciting chapter. I have full confidence in his ability to lead Riva with vision, innovation, and a relentless commitment to our customers."

In the past year, Riva has launched new solutions, enhancing its already robust product suite, and continued to add Fortune 500 logos to its extensive customer base. The company's customer-funded growth model has supported its sustainable growth and profitability. Riva is now well-positioned to expand its market share, maintaining its status as the category leader in primary markets.

"I'm honored to lead Riva into its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundation Aldo has created," said Stéphane Zanoni. "Riva is driven by a culture of passion, innovation, and customer-centricity. As CEO, I'm excited to expand our impact, strengthen our partnerships, and continue delivering transformative solutions for our customers."

Stéphane has been leading the development and delivery of innovative CRM data automation solutions for almost 30 years. Stéphane takes on the role of CEO after serving as Riva's CTO over his tenure with the company, responsible for product development and innovation. Stéphane will now formally take ownership of the company's strategic direction and delivery. In his role as chairman, Aldo will continue to stay involved in special projects, while leading the board as it guides Riva along its growth journey.

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about creating innovative solutions that solve complex business challenges and enhance customer experiences," added Stéphane Zanoni. "I am deeply grateful for the trust our customers, partners, and employees place in Riva. I am committed to leading a team that thrives on learning, adapts to change, and stays relentlessly focused on delivering customer value."

About Riva International Inc.

Riva is a trusted technology partner to over 30 of the top 100 US banks, four of Canada's Big Five banks, and more than 60 Fortune 500 companies. With over 300,000 users, Riva's AI-powered revenue intelligence solutions empower organizations to build stronger client relationships, streamline operations, and maintain compliance across industries.

Serving financial services and other data-sensitive industries for over 15 years, we help businesses safeguard their clients, nurture lifelong relationships, and reclaim valuable time.

Media contact: Laura Sweet | VP, Marketing, Email: [email protected], Web: rivaengine.com