Ritual acquires contact tracing platform, AllChecked.in as part of long-term commitment to support restaurants

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritual is proud to announce its recent acquisition of AllChecked.in, a QR contact tracing platform that allows customers to check-in and log their contact information. Committed to help local restaurants reopen and stay open, Ritual provides a complete suite of tools to keep restaurant employees and customers safe.

Ritual provides restaurants with turnkey mobile ordering technology, which gives customers a convenient solution to discover, order and pick up their meals. Ritual is currently offering AllChecked.in and Ritual Online Ordering free for a lifetime to any restaurant in Canada, and includes access to QR code contract tracing, digital menu creation, online ordering and paperless payments.

"At Ritual, our goal is to enable restaurants to create authentic connections with their customers," said Ray Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Ritual. "We're thrilled to welcome AllChecked.in to the Ritual family to bring easy and secure contact tracing to local restaurants. Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to support restaurants and ensure they have the tools to keep their employees and customers safe."

With AllChecked.in, restaurants can leverage an integrated health screening questionnaire that collects contact information and records data for health authority requests. Built to help businesses remain compliant with new contact tracing requirements, the tool provides unlimited free customer check-ins and lets restaurants focus on what they do best while keeping their employees and customers safe.

"Together with Ritual, we're committed to help restaurants adapt to local restrictions and welcome back diners safely," said Curtis Lush, co-founder and CEO of AllChecked.in. "The addition of AllChecked.in to Ritual's menu of services is a testament to its continued innovation as we join forces to help rebuild the economy."

In addition to contact tracing, Ritual Online Ordering is a simple solution that enables restaurants to build their own digital menu and accept orders wherever their customers are. Restaurants are able to quickly and easily add an "Order Now" button to their website, Instagram and Facebook to turn their traffic into sales.

Furthermore, Ritual Online Ordering provides customers more ways to order from restaurants — commission free. It also offers an automated loyalty program, helping restaurants transform their customers into regulars with exciting rewards and incentives.

About Ritual

Ritual connects businesses with customers to offer a simple, safe, time-saving tool to order and pay for themselves and their workplace teams. Ritual works with thousands of restaurants around the world, serving customers in more than 50 cities across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Ritual was founded in 2014, with headquarters in Toronto. Ritual was recently named one of LinkedIn's Top Start-Ups for 2019 and was also named one of Strategy Magazine's Brands of the Year for 2019.

About AllChecked.in

AllChecked.in is Canada's first contact tracing platform that helps businesses focus on what matters most: the customers. In addition to allowing customers to check-in and log their contact information, AllChecked.in features an integrated health screening questionnaire that collects contact information so businesses have data recorded in their database for health authority requests. For more information, please visit https://allchecked.in/ .

